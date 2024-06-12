‘None of This Really Matters’ if Yankees Aren’t Last Team Standing
The New York Yankees have continued to play excellent baseball in recent weeks. Playing in the American League East with the star-studded Baltimore Orioles, they're just 2.5 games ahead in the division despite being 48-21 on the season.
Moves will have to be made to better the roster at the deadline, and while that's to win a World Series, it's also to simply win the division. The Orioles are expected to make moves, and at the very least, the Yankees have to match that.
After one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history a year ago, it's a promising sign that New York has played this well. Changes would've likely been made had they not played this well.
But playing well in the regular season doesn't exactly move the needle for many Yankees fans. If this year doesn't end in a World Series, many of them will look at it as a failure.
Whether that's fair or not, it's the expectation for the storied team in the Bronx.
With that in mind, the front office has to be aggressive.
Bradford Doolittle of ESPN looked at what all 30 teams need to do before the trade deadline, writing that they could use a reliever and need to stay healthy.
"A team can never have enough relievers, but this Yankees squad has been so successful that the primary objective between now and the deadline is simply to remain as healthy as possible."
Doolittle added that while they've enjoyed regular season success, "none of this really matters."
"Because let's face it, none of this really matters in New York unless the Yankees are the last team standing when November arrives."
It's tough to say that nothing matters unless they win a World Series because that indicates that 29 other teams had a failure of a season. If they lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games in the World Series, would that be considered a failure?
Perhaps so for some fans.
In terms of relievers, there will be many available at the deadline to better the bullpen. With one of the best farm systems in baseball, New York has the pieces to land any of the top ones that become available.
They're in a position to win a World Series this season, and nothing should stop them from chasing that goal.