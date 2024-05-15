Orioles Blockbuster Trade Proposal Would be to 'Screw Over' New York Yankees
The New York Yankees took over first place in the American League East on Tuesday night, defeating the Minnesota Twins, 5-1. With an impressive 8-2 stretch in their last 10 games, the Yankees are 28-15 on the season.
Coming into the year, the idea around baseball was for the Baltimore Orioles and New York to run the division. Whoever wins the division was expected to have to win at least 100 games and that looks to potentially be the case more than 40 games into the season.
What both teams do at the trade deadline could ultimately be the reason they do or don't win the division, making it as important of a deadline as it's ever been. Christopher Kline of FanSided proposed a deal, however, to "screw over" the Yankees chances of doing just that.
His trade proposal would have the Orioles trade for Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly.
Pressly, who New York fans know all too well from his time with the Astros, is having a down year for his standards. 35 years old, Pressly's one of the better relief pitchers in baseball when he's at his best.
Houston signed Josh Hader in the offseason, which made Pressly have to pitch in a new role. His 5.51 ERA and 1.76 WHIP could certainly be due to him not closing games anymore.
With Craig Kimbrel struggling in recent weeks, Baltimore could use Pressly as a closer.
Despite the struggles this season, if he can return to the pitcher everyone knows he is, it could be a move that does end up hurting the Yankees' chances of winning the division.
"Baltimore can hope this is a mild slump, and that Pressly will tune up his performance in a winning situation," Kline wrote.
New York will make their own moves, but any deal the Orioles make will also have a major factor in how the season finishes.