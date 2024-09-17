Pair of Yankees’ Top Prospects Struggling in This Area
The New York Yankees’ farm system is brimming with position players showcasing exciting tools, but their collective struggles in one offensive area is a bit concerning.
Outfielder Spencer Jones, ranked as the Yankees’ No. 2 prospect by MLB Pipeline, set a franchise minor league record with 200 strikeouts in the 2024 regular season, finishing just six behind Nationals' prospect Elijah Green for the most in all the minors. Yankees' No. 4 prospect Roderick Arias was rung up 171 times in 124 Low-A games, placing him seventh all-time among Yankees farmhands and in a five-way tie for 10th in the minor leagues this season.
Strikeouts were already an issue for both prospects heading into spring. Jones, the Yankees' No. 25 overall pick in 2022, recorded 155 strikeouts with a 29% whiff rate in 2023. Arias, MLB’s top-rated international signing in 2022, posted a 33% strikeout rate during his debut in the Dominican Summer League, where he slashed .194/.379/.370 over 33 games. However, he made significant strides last season, batting .267/.423/.505 with 29 strikeouts in 27 games, while adding six homers and 17 steals.
Jones’ 36.7% strikeout rate in 2024 far exceeded the Eastern League average, which, according to Baseball America, has increased from 18% to 24% over the past decade. The 6-foot-6 lefty slugger impressed in spring training, going 8-for-18 with a home run and only three strikeouts in Grapefruit League play. After a slow start with Double-A Somerset, he lifted his average from just above .200 in May to .259 by season’s end, hitting a scorching .326/.379/.600 over the final 25 games.
Despite the strikeouts, the 23-year-old finished among the Eastern League's top three in RBIs, hits, doubles, triples, extra-base hits, total bases and runs scored. He also led the entire Yankees farm system in RBIs, extra-base hits, and total bases.
Arias, on the other hand, hit .233/.335/.393 with 13 home runs and 74 RBIs over 552 plate appearances with Low-A Tampa. Injuries limited him to just 270 plate appearances during his first two pro seasons, but his speed and aggressiveness were on full display in 2024. The switch-hitting infielder stole 37 bases in 50 attempts and legged out eight triples over 124 games.
Still, his 76% zone contact rate lags well below the MLB average of 82.2%, and that was against Low-A pitching. While his chase rate improved significantly over the final two months, he primarily sat on fastballs and struggled to recognize off-speed pitches. Fortunately, he has plenty of time to improve these skills, having just celebrated his 20th birthday on Sept. 9.
Both Yankees’ prospects exhibit impressive bat speed and tools that hint at future stardom, but they must significantly reduce their strikeouts to progress through the system and succeed against tougher pitching. As Jones and his Somerset Patriots teammates gear up for the Eastern League Playoffs against the Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday night, he still has a final opportunity in 2024 to show he can cut down his swing-and-miss.