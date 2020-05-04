Yankees' Gerrit Cole Headlines Perfect Starting Rotation in 2020

While the baseball world collectively awaits the start of the 2020 regular season, Sports Illustrated is highlighting some of the best talent in Major League Baseball.

Last week, SI's MLB staff assembled the best starting rotation for 2020 and beyond. Now, it's Inside The Pinstripes' turn.

The only guideline for this exercise, if you're interested in participating as well, is that only active players are available. The following rotation was envisioned keeping the next few years in mind. In other words, these five starting pitchers would give this fantasy team the best shot to contend for the next, say, five years.

You'll notice, the oldest hurler in this five-man rotation is 31 years old. There are plenty of veterans that could have made this starting staff, but it's tough to envision a Justin Verlander or Max Scherzer pitching with the same dominance in 2025.

Let's get to it.

1. Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole isn't just the Yankees ace, he'd be at the top of any rotation.

The right-hander – who signed a record deal for nine years and $324 million this past offseason – has already proven he's one of the best pitchers in the world. In fact, it's fair to say his stellar performance in 2019 was just the tip of the iceberg.

In his final campaign before turning 30, Cole was bound to be a Cy Young Award front-runner in pinstripes this year. Coming off a season with a league-leading 326 strikeouts and AL-best 2.50 ERA, every start was poised to be the kind of ballgame you won't want to take your eyes off of.

Cole has arguably the game's best fastball, his meticulous mindset with his craft is unmatched and he was merely hitting his stride as Spring Training came to an end. Who wouldn't want No. 45 starting a pivotal game in this fantasy scenario?

Five of the six rotations assembled by SI MLB's staffers had Cole as their ace. The one that didn't? Tom Verducci had this fellow dominant right-hander in the top spot rather than Cole...

2. Jacob deGrom

The back-to-back reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom has very little to prove to have a spot in this stacked staff.

deGrom – who turns 32 in June – would be the oldest of this bunch, but he's proven he's got plenty more seasons in the tank. The Mets' ace has thrown north of 200 innings in each of the last three years, making 31 or more starts in each campaign as well.

In his last two seasons, deGrom has finished second in WAR (9.9 in 2018 and 7.6 in 2019) and in the top two in the race for the ERA title (with a combined 2.05 ERA across both campaigns).

He can dial up the radar gun when necessary, has some of the best stuff in the Majors and just imagine how many wins he'd have with run support and a reliable bullpen.

3. Stephen Strasburg

Sure, there are durability concerns here with Stephen Strasburg. After his performance in the postseason last fall, however, it's hard to leave the right-hander out of this exclusive and elite crew.

Strasburg is entering his 11th big-league season and before 2019, hadn't logged 200 innings since 2014. Like deGrom, his consistency alone over much of the last decade puts him into the conversation for earning a role in this fantasy rotation.

The Nationals' right-hander is coming off not just one of his best regular seasons, but one of the best individual performances in the playoffs in baseball history. His five victories across Washington's cinderella run to a World Series victory is tied for the most ever in a single postseason. Plus, Strasburg is now tied for the second-most strikeouts in a single postseason (47 strikeouts in 36 1/3 postseason innings pitched last October).

Besides, Strasburg was given $245 million this offseason, as Washington fought to keep him in a Nationals uniform. That contract in itself is proof that he has a few more potent seasons toeing the rubber in store.

4. Walker Buehler

Had the 2020 regular season begun on time, would Walker Buehler have officially leapfrogged Clayton Kershaw as the ace in Los Angeles?

Perhaps Kershaw had one more year atop the Dodgers' rotation – as he was named the club's Opening Day starter in early-March – but this flamethrowing right-hander is knocking on the door.

Buehler finished third in the race for NL Rookie of the Year in 2018 – falling short behind Ronald Acuña Jr. and Juan Soto. The following season, he ascended to ninth on the NL Cy Young Award ballot while appearing in his first career All-Star Game. The logical progression here is that Buehler is poised to take an even bigger step his next time out.

In 2019, the 25-year-old made 30 starts and struck out 215 batters in 182 1/3 innings pitched. Give him another full season with more than 200 innings and we're looking at one of the most dominant hurlers in the National League who is just dipping his toes into his prime

5. Tyler Glasnow

If this right-hander sticks around in Tampa Bay, it's a name Yankees fans will be dreading for years to come.

Tyler Glasnow also has his injury history, but just take a look at his performance across 12 starts a year ago. The 6-foot-8 hurler went 6-1 with a 1.78 ERA and struck out 76 in 60 2/3 frames. How's that for electric?

The 26-year-old can consistently fire fastballs in the triple digits and has one of the most devastating breaking balls in the Bigs. Interestingly enough, Statcast directly compared Glasnow to Buehler based upon his 'velocity and movement.'

For someone who's only made 40 career starts, it's a risk to go with Glasnow over proven stars. When it comes to upside, however, look no further than this budding Cy Young Award contender.

Reserves

Any of the following hurlers deserve a spot in this pitching staff. If not a role in the rotation, their past performances warrant at the very least a discussion as to how they would fit into this equation.

Again, it's only a matter of time until we see the declines of Scherzer (35) and Verlander (37). Then again, that doesn't mean either of those two could be the best in baseball in 2020. Same applies for Kershaw. It feels like he's been in the league for an eternity when he's actually only 32 years old. Are we underestimating what he can accomplish in the next five or so years?

Picking Glasnow was tough just from within the Tampa Bay Rays' staff. Blake Snell had a down year for his standards in 2019 after winning the AL Cy Young Award the year prior with 21 wins and a brilliant 1.89 ERA. Further, Charlie Morton flies under the radar, but has made back-to-back All-Star Games and finished third in the AL Cy Young race a year ago.

Then we can't forget about Cincinnati's Luis Castillo and his filthy changeup, Cleveland's Shane Bieber, the Cardinals' ace Jack Flaherty and even Atlanta's Mike Soroka who is set to enter his sophomore season.

One thing is for certain. When baseball returns, there are plenty of top-notch arms to keep an eye on in today's game.

