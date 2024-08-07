Pivotal Yankees Pitcher's Rehab Timeline Looking Clearer
New York Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt was one of the team's most delightful surprises early on this season.
Schmidt produced a sterling 2.52 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 11 starts at the beginning of New York's 2024 campaign. While the initial question surrounded who would lose their rotation spot once reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole returned from an elbow injury, the 28-year-old's excellent start pretty much solidified his standing.
Then Schmidt suffered a lat strain on May 26 and hasn't pitched since.
The Yankees' once-intimidating rotation has faltered in Schmidt's absence, and didn't receive any reinforcements at this season's trade deadline.
Although one possible reason the Yankees didn't acquire a top-tier starter was because Schmidt's return is forthcoming.
As The New York Post's Joel Sherman reported on Tuesday, Clarke "threw a 20-pitch session and is expected to repeat that Saturday. He then perhaps can graduate to a rehab stint and — if all goes well — be in play for the Yankees late this month."
Sherman added that the latest live batting practice session Schmidt threw, "would ultimately thrill [Anthony Rizzo] and the Yankee brass, make [Schmidt] feel more certain he is on a path to help over the last month of the season."
Given the many starting pitcher concerns that the Yankees are grappling with (such as whether Luis Gil will need an innings restriction to conserve his arm, whether Marcus Stroman can return to form, and whether Nestor Cortes might be more valuable out of the bullpen), the current plan is to insert Schmidt back into the starting rotation when he returns.
The hope is that Schmidt can ramp up his workload enough for there to be no concerns about him pitching deep into a playoff game if need be.
Of course, the Yankees will need to reach the postseason first. And Schmidt's imminent return should help with that.