Postseason Star Mentioned As Blockbuster Option To Bolster Yankees Rotation
The New York Yankees seem to be considering options to bolster the starting rotation and there surely will be plenty of options available to help in that department.
New York has the means to get a deal done with the trade deadline approaching and one player who was floated as a hypothetical option that would make sense is current Texas Rangers All-Star flamethrower Nathan Eovaldi by The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.
"The Yankees' starting rotation has faltered lately," Kirschner said. "Carlos Rodón can't be trusted. Marcus Stroman has significantly outperformed his advanced metrics. Luis Gil's workload is expected to be reduced at some point. Clarke Schmidt won't be back for several more weeks. Getting another starter, while not necessarily the most pressing need, wouldn't be the worst decision for the Yankees.
"Since leaving the Yankees in 2016, Eovaldi, who has a limited no-trade clause, has been one of the betters in MLB. Last season, Eovaldi was an ace throughout the Rangers' run to the title. His five postseason wins tied an MLB record. This season, Eovaldi has a 3.10 ERA and is striking out more hitters than he has since 2021."
Eovaldi already has spent time with the Yankees playing for the club in 2015 and 2016. He dealt with a plethora of injuries back then and has gotten much healthier over the last few years. He really has found his form since joining the Boston Red Sox in 2018 and has developed into a postseason star and All-Star.
He is the exact type of pitcher the Yankees need down the stretch as they try to get over the hump.
