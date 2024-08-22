Potential New York Yankees Target Can Only Get Up to $7 Million Deal in Offseason
The New York Yankees have struggled in recent weeks yet again, a major concern as they look to solidify their top spot in the American League East. Currently tied with the Baltimore Orioles for first place, winning the division is the biggest priority throughout the next month and a half.
They don't want to have to play in a Wild Card Round, as that makes things much more interesting than they would be if they were just playing in a regular playoff series. The division will likely come down to their final series against the Orioles from September 24 to September 26, their second to last series of the year.
But if things don't end well for the Yankees once again, it's safe to say that something has to change. Obviously, their focus should be on keeping Juan Soto around. If he weren't on the team this season, New York would be in a much different position than they're currently in.
They might need to go big-name shopping in the offseason, and there could be somebody on the market who gives them just that and would also be coming in for a cheap price.
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN predicted free agency contracts, listing Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki. Sasaki is viewed as an arm who could come in and arguably be the best in baseball.
However, due to international rules, he'd only be eligible to receive about a $7 million contract.
"If Sasaki comes over this winter, he would be limited to the international bonus pools, like Shohei Ohtani was when he signed for $2.3 million before the 2018 season.
"That means the most Sasaki could get is around a $7 million bonus (and no guaranteed big league money). Since money likely wouldn't be the biggest factor in his choice of team, he might have to settle for as little as a few million, depending on which club he picks and how many deals they've already struck."
A $7 million contract for a pitcher of his caliber would be incredible value for many reasons. For the Yankees, however, it'd be even more significant than for other teams.
If they sign Soto to a $500-plus million extension, they'd still need to address many other parts of the roster. Not only would he be able to do that, but he'd be coming in for such a low price that it'd allow them to sign others.
It's not 100% certain that he'll be posted, but if he does, New York needs to be all over him.