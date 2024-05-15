Potential New York Yankees Target and Future Hall of Famer ‘Should Be Available'
What does New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman have in store for the trade deadline? Cashman and the rest of the front office must be aggressive as the Yankees look to be in a great position to make a deep postseason run.
While the team has played well, currently 27-15 and 7-3 in their last 10 games, New York has holes they need to fill. Entering the season, if one side of the ball were to struggle, most would've expected that to be the pitching staff, especially with Gerrit Cole dealing with an injury before the regular season started.
However, for the most part, the pitching staff has been excellent. If anything, the offense has struggled at times, which could make Cashman and the Yankees go out and land a big-time hitter.
It's expected to be a busy trade deadline with many top players on below-average teams getting dealt.
One name that continues to pop up in trade discussions is Paul Goldschmidt. The future Hall of Famer is having the worst season of his professional career, slashing .199/.284/.278 with three home runs in 151 at-bats.
While he's had a rough start to the season in his first 39 games, the body of work he's put together over his 14-year career suggests he'll figure it out. He's one year removed from a season where he blasted 25 home runs and two seasons removed from having a .981 OPS.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed eight early predictions for the 2024 MLB trade deadline, predicting that Goldschmidt should be available.
"Whether anyone will even want the 2022 NL MVP remains to be seen, as he is having a disastrous season and would be owed around $9 million in prorated funds if he gets dealt at the deadline. He should be available, though."
If New York could make a deal for him that makes sense for the front office, this would be an excellent buy-low option given he has All-Star potential when he's at his best.