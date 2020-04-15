InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

President Donald Trump Tweets Condolences to Hank Steinbrenner's Family, Yankees Organization

Max Goodman

Heartfelt posts honoring the life of Hank Steinbrenner – the Yankees general partner and co-chairperson who passed away at 63 on Tuesday – have continued to pour in on social media. 

On Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted a message to the Steinbrenner family and Yankees organization.

"My condolences to the Steinbrenner family, and the entire Yankees Organization, on the passing of Hank Steinbrenner," Trump tweeted. "He was a friend and will be missed greatly by all!"

Politics aside, Trump had been close with George Steinbrenner, Hank's father, until he passed away in 2010. Hank, George's eldest son died on Tuesday after a longtime battle with an illness unrelated to COVID-19. He was surrounded by family members in Clearwater, Fla.

READ: Hank Steinbrenner, Yankees co-owner, Dead at 63

Countless former Yankees, as well as other Major League franchises, took to social media to extend condolences during this time of mourning. 

Derek Jeter took to Facebook to explain how much Hank and his family meant to him across his playing career and life outside of baseball. "We will all miss him," The Captain wrote.

Christopher Johnson, CEO and Chairman of the New York Jets, extended his "deepest sympathies" on behalf of his family and the Jets organization. 

For more reactions from the Yankees and MLB families, as well as the rest of professional sports, check out Inside The Pinstripes coverage here. 

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Remembering Steve Pearce's Brief Stint With Yankees in Honor of Retirement

In honor of Steve Pearce's retirement, announced on Tuesday, take a look back at Pearce's brief stint with the Yankees in 2012 and his unique ability to play for all five AL East teams across his 13-year career.

Max Goodman

Hank Steinbrenner, Yankees Co-Owner, Dead at 63

Hank Steinbrenner, general partner and co-chairperson of the Yankees, passed away early Tuesday morning. The oldest son of George Steinbrenner was 63 years old.

Max Goodman

New York Yankees Family, MLB React to Passing of Hank Steinbrenner

Hank Steinbrenner, general partner and co-chairperson of the Yankees, passed away early Tuesday morning. Here are some messages of condolences from former Yankees, other organizations and more.

Max Goodman

This Day in Yankees History: Nick Swisher Pitches a Scoreless Inning

On this day in Yankees history, Nick Swisher took his exuberant personality from the outfield to the mound for the first and only pitching appearance of his career. Relive his scoreless inning from 2009.

Max Goodman

Remembering Mark Reynolds' Brief Stint With Yankees in Honor of Retirement

After 13 years in the Major, Mark Reynolds announced last week he has retired. In honor of his retirement, take a look back at Reynolds' brief stint with the Yankees in 2013.

Max Goodman

Managing Yankees For a Game in Strat-O-Matic's Daily Simulation of 2020 MLB Season

Strat-O-Matic's realistic simulation of the 2020 season has the Yankees slumping to start the season. Check in on New York as Inside The Pinstripe's publisher Max Goodman takes over as manager for the day

Max Goodman

Strat-O-Matic's 2020 Simulation Fills Void for Baseball Fans

Strat-O-Matic's realistic simulation of the 2020 season helps fans fill void during the coronavirus-induced hiatus.

Max Goodman

Yankees Stars Among League Leaders Through Two Weeks of Baseball-Reference's Simulation of 2020 Season

Yankees' stars including Miguel Andujar, Giancarlo Stanton and Gerrit Cole are among league leaders through two weeks of Baseball-Reference's simulation of 2020 regular season

Max Goodman

Adam Ottavino: Signing With New York, After Growing Up 'Diehard' Yankees Fan, Still Doesn't Feel Real

Yankees' Adam Ottavino signed with the Bombers last offseason and yet, to the Brooklyn native, playing for New York still doesn't feel real. Here's more from his interview with 'Talkin' Yanks'

Max Goodman

Former Yankees Catcher Jorge Posada on Core Four's Success: "Bernie [Williams] Was the Key"

Yankees legend Jorge Posada said on Friday that Bernie Williams was "key" in the formation and success of the Core Four. Here's more from Posada's interview with Jack Curry of YES Network

Max Goodman