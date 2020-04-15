President Donald Trump Tweets Condolences to Hank Steinbrenner's Family, Yankees Organization

Heartfelt posts honoring the life of Hank Steinbrenner – the Yankees general partner and co-chairperson who passed away at 63 on Tuesday – have continued to pour in on social media.

On Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted a message to the Steinbrenner family and Yankees organization.

"My condolences to the Steinbrenner family, and the entire Yankees Organization, on the passing of Hank Steinbrenner," Trump tweeted. "He was a friend and will be missed greatly by all!"

Politics aside, Trump had been close with George Steinbrenner, Hank's father, until he passed away in 2010. Hank, George's eldest son died on Tuesday after a longtime battle with an illness unrelated to COVID-19. He was surrounded by family members in Clearwater, Fla.

Countless former Yankees, as well as other Major League franchises, took to social media to extend condolences during this time of mourning.

Derek Jeter took to Facebook to explain how much Hank and his family meant to him across his playing career and life outside of baseball. "We will all miss him," The Captain wrote.

Christopher Johnson, CEO and Chairman of the New York Jets, extended his "deepest sympathies" on behalf of his family and the Jets organization.

