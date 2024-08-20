Red-Hot Ex-Yankees Hurler Called Most 'Overlooked' Player In NL West
The New York Yankees made one of the biggest moves of the offseason last year by acquiring superstar slugger Juan Soto in a trade with the San Diego Padres.
New York certainly had to give up some talent to get a player of Soto's caliber. One of the top players sent to San Diego certainly was pitcher Michael King. The 29-year-old spent most of his career with the Yankees as a reliever but has fully transitioned into a starting role with the Padres and has thrived.
King has been so good this season that he was called the most "overlooked" player in the National League West by CBS Sports' Mike Axisa.
"The headliner on San Diego's end of the Juan Soto trade, King started the season a bit slowly, but he has been lights out the last few weeks: 2.44 ERA and 100 strikeouts in his last 14 starts and 81 innings," Axisa said. "King has four 10-strikeout games, the fourth most in baseball behind Garrett Crochet, Tyler Glasnow, and Chris Sale (six each). The Soto trade has worked out well for both teams. The Yankees got a difference-making bat and the Padres got a frontline starter in King, plus pitching depth."
King has been fantastic this season and has a 3.18 ERA in 25 overall appearances -- including 24 starts -- for the Padres. He also has logged a 167-to-50 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 141 1/3 innings pitched.
New York could use someone like King in the middle of its starting rotation but it also made out well by acquiring Soto.
More MLB: Surprising Club Linked To Yankees' Juan Soto For 'Entertainment Factor'