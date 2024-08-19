Red-Hot Yankees Rookie Called Most 'Overlooked' Player In AL East
The New York Yankees must love what they are seeing out of rookie catcher Austin Wells right now.
He had a slow start to the 2024 season but has come on in a major way recently. Wells has been hitting near .300 since the summer began and the power also has followed. Overall, he is slashing .252/.343/.417 with nine home runs and 36 RBIs in 85 games played.
Wells has played so well this summer that he now seems to be the starting catcher ahead of Jose Trevino.
The 25-year-old has surprised so far in his rookie season and has been so solid to the point where CBS Sports' Mike Axisa called Wells the most overlooked player in the American League East.
"Over the last few months, Wells, a rookie catcher, has emerged as New York's biggest offensive threat behind Aaron Judge and Juan Soto," Axisa said. "He's hitting .252/.343/.417 overall and .286/.379/.494 since June 1, and he rates as a strong pitch-framer and defender. That's a bit surprising because his reputation coming up through the minors was that he could hit, but the glove left something to be desired.
"Among catchers with 280 plate appearances, Wells ranked third with a 114 OPS+ entering Sunday, and he was tied for second among all catchers with 3.0 WAR per FanGraphs (FanGraphs WAR includes framing). The Yankees have found themselves a mainstay behind the plate with their 2020 first-round pick."
New York seems to have found its long-term solution behind the plate.
