Red Sox Could Reportedly Swipe Yankees’ Free Agent Target
The New York Yankees are aiming to add at least one more significant position player after trading for Cody Bellinger, according to New York Post columnist Jon Heyman. However, one of their top free-agent targets may end up with one of their biggest rivals.
During an appearance on MLB Network’s Hot Stove show, insider Jon Morosi suggested that longtime Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman could be on the move, now that the Astros have Isaac Paredes as a potential third baseman. Houston also came close to a trade for Nolan Arenado before the 10-time Gold Glove Award winner declined to waive his no-trade clause.
Despite the Yankees’ reported interest, Morosi sees the Boston Red Sox as the most likely destination for Bregman.
“I get the sense that the Red Sox are more of a possibility than the New York Yankees, at the moment,” Morosi said. “Yes, Bregman could fit New York, but I tend to think that the Yankees will more likely look at a first baseman like Christian Walker.”
Bregman, who turns 31 in March, is a two-time World Series champion, a two-time All-Star, and a one-time Silver Slugger. He is also coming off his first career Gold Glove season. In 2024, he posted a .260/.315/.453 slash line, hitting 26 home runs and driving in 75 RBIs over 145 games.
Should the Yankees land Bregman, they could move Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to his natural second base position, further strengthening their infield defense. Since 2022, Bregman ranks seventh among MLB third basemen and second in the American League with +16 Outs Above Average (OAA).
Like Chisholm, Bregman has the flexibility to play both third and second base, with second base being the more likely position if he joins Boston. The Red Sox could eventually shift Rafael Devers from third base to first, but with Triston Casas currently entrenched at first, the only way to accommodate all three without placing Bregman at second would be to make Devers a full-time designated hitter—a role currently occupied by Masataka Yoshida.
The Yankees are reportedly considering the top four free-agent first basemen: Pete Alonso, Christian Walker, Carlos Santana, and Paul Goldschmidt. According to the New York Post, the Yankees have also remained in contact with switch-hitting outfielder Anthony Santander, who hit 44 home runs in 2024 but has limited experience at first base.
New York could also explore the trade market again to address their first-base need. Among the potential targets, Heyman reports, are Josh Naylor, Nathaniel Lowe, and Yandy Díaz.