Remembering Mark Reynolds' Brief Stint With Yankees in Honor of Retirement

Toward the end of last week, Mark Reynolds announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.

The 36-year-old spent 13 seasons in the big leagues, bouncing around from the Arizona Diamondbacks – the club that originally drafted him in 2004 – to the Colorado Rockies as recently as midway through last season.

Reynolds had his highs and lows. The corner infielder and designated hitter hybrid led the Majors in strikeouts for three consecutive seasons early in his career (from 2008 to 2010) and finished with a .236 career batting average.

That said, he had three 30-plus home run seasons, belting plenty of tape measure shots throughout his tenure at the big-league level. He hangs up the spikes with 298 long balls to his name – equating to 29 per season in his 162-game average.

Reynolds will be remembered for his time in a Diamondbacks and Rockies uniform – perhaps the Baltimore Orioles as well – but Yankees fans will never forget his brief stint in pinstripes in 2013.

New York was in search of a right-handed power bat in the second half of the 2013 campaign. One week after being designated for assignment by the Cleveland Indians, the Bombers swooped up the veteran and agreed to a deal for the remainder of the season.

It didn't take long for Reynolds to ingratiate himself with his new teammates. In his first at-bat as a member of his new club, Reynolds went deep over the Green Monster at Fenway Park against the rival Red Sox.

Reynolds went on to play in just 36 games with the Bombers, posting a .236 average with six home runs. That's the lowest amount of appearances among the total of eight teams he played for in his career.

New York ended up finishing in third place in the American League East that season, missing the playoffs for the first time since before their World Series title in 2009. Reynolds, however, did exactly what he was brought on to do.

The University of Virginia product filled in at both first and third base, contributing a 0.7 WAR – that was tied for seventh-best among anyone that played in a Yankees uniform that year.

Reynolds even made milestones as a New York Yankee, hitting his 200th home run with the Bombers – a two-run shot off Wei-Yin Chen in Baltimore.

You can add Reynolds to the all-time list of Major League veterans that played for the Yankees toward the end of their career. After all, Reynolds played alongside Vernon Wells, Travis Hafner, Lyle Overbay and Kevin Youkilis in 2013.

