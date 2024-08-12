Reunion With Old Friend Could Make Perfect Sense For Yankees Down Stretch
The New York Yankees could use another veteran hurler down the stretch.
New York is one of the best teams in baseball but there still is room for growth. The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline now is behind us but the Yankees didn’t add to the starting rotation.
The Yankees added help for the offense by acquiring Jazz Chisholm Jr. in a blockbuster deal with the Miami Marlins and followed it up by bulking up the bullpen. New York was in rumors for weeks about the possibility of bringing in another starter but decided against a move.
New York still could add to the rotation if it wanted to, though. There are some solid options available in free agency with the best likely being veteran hurler Rich Hill. The 44-year-old recently held a showcase for interested teams and it has been rumored that the Yankees could be a fit.
A move would make a lot of sense. He appeared in 14 games with the Yankees in 2014 and had a 1.69 ERA in 14 appearances out of the bullpen. What’s nice about Hill is the fact that he could help in the starting rotation without a second thought. But, he also has spent plenty of his career in the bullpen and could be a viable option to help there as well.
No matter what, Hill is available and won’t cost much. Why not bring him in down the stretch?
