Rich Eisen Doesn't Hold Back on Juan Soto's Yankees-Mets Comment

Lifelong Yankees fan Rich Eisen was not too happy about this latest comment by Juan Soto.

Dec 12, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto poses for photos during his introductory press conference at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Legendary sports broadcaster and lifelong New York Yankees fan Rich Eisen was not too happy about a particular comment he heard from Juan Soto during his introductory press conference.

After playing just one season in the Bronx, Soto signed a record-shattering 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets after the Yankees' final offer to the superstar was a reported 16-year, $760 million contract. It wasn't the money however that upset Eisen about Soto's decision to sign with the Bronx Bombers' cross-town rivals.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show on Friday, the legendary broadcaster seemed puzzled when Soto said, "It's been a Mets town for a long time," at his introductory press conference on Thursday.

“This one got me,” Eisen said. “It’s the last paragraph of the ESPN story where I’m reading about what yesterday {Thursday} was about. Juan Soto ‘It’s been a Mets town for a long time.' What is he talking about? Juan, I’ve been around New York City for 55 years. He’s been around for the proverbial New York minute. Dude, get out of here. Get out of here with that noise. It is just like here in Los Angeles. Clipper town? Get out of here. It’s a Mets town? Yeah, in your head. He just lived the Yankee life for a year."

Eisen continued to rail against the 26-year-old's comments when he called New York a "Mets town" as he went as far as dating back to over 100 years comparing the Mets and Yankees success.

“Guess what? For 100 years, there have been championships from the Yankees,” he said. “The Mets have 1969 and 1986. Get out of here … That I will not countenance.”

Eisen who is from New York, seemed to take Soto's comments personally, especially after the outfielder played in just one season for the Yankees in 2024 that saw the team reach the World Series for the first time since 2009.

The Mets will now have to back up those comments made by Soto and try to win their first World Series title since 1986 with many thinking the superstar slugger was perhaps the missing piece in achieving that goal.

