Rival Superstar Could Be Great Future Infield Fit For Yankees
The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of MLB's most underwhelming teams this season, given their star-studded roster and lofty preseason expectations. They currently sit at last place in the AL East with a 67-74 record.
The Blue Jays' roster is currently centered around two young sluggers: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. Both players are under contract through the 2025 season.
Yet, a September 6 article from the New York Post's Jon Heyman suggests that Toronto is prioritizing re-signing only one of these superstars.
"The Blue Jays are again expected to try to lock up superstar first baseman/third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. this winter, and though they have a better shot with Guerrero than co-star Bo Bichette, they will need to step up efforts to keep Guerrero, who’s in great shape and back to near MVP level," Heyman wrote.
If the Blue Jays allocate their attention and money toward re-signing Guerrero Jr., that may mean they don't have enough available to sign 26-year-old Bichette. Therefore, he may become available either during next season's trade deadline (given the Blue Jays become sellers) or during the 2025 offseason once he reaches free agency.
Bichette has only played in 80 games this season due to a series of calf strains. When he has been healthy, Bichette has not performed as well as in past campaigns. He's currently hitting .222 with a .595 OPS and 4 home runs in 2024.
Yet, Bichette's career .290 average and .798 OPS shows that he's a much better hitter than he has shown this season.
While the Yankees are expected to seek a third baseman via free agency this offseason, the lack of solid options (aside from Alex Bregman) may make New York content to fill the position with someone who's currently in the organization until a better long-term option becomes available.
And Bichette could be that option.
While Bichette plays shortstop for Toronto, either he or Anthony Volpe could certainly man third base for future Yankees teams.
Bichette has a .307 batting average with a .865 OPS, 12 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 43 runs scored in 73 games against the Yankees in his career. For that reason alone, Yankees fans should want to see him wearing pinstripes.
And perhaps they will by the end of 2025.