This Day in Yankees History: Ron Guidry Strikes Out 18

On this day in Yankees history, Louisiana Lightning struck 18 times in the Bronx.

Left-hander Ron Guidry took the mound against the California Angels on June 17, 1978, and twirled one of the best performances by a starting pitcher in franchise history.

Guidry struck out 18, setting a new single-game franchise record – one that still stands to this day – while allowing just four hits in a complete game shutout.

The southpaw was in his fourth big-league season in '78 and just his second full season in pinstripes. His dominant outing on that Saturday under the lights at Yankee Stadium was his 11th win of the campaign in just 14 starts.

Just five days prior, Guidry had thrown a complete-game shutout against the Athletics, striking out 11 while allowing just three hits. Believe it or not, he would finish the season with nine shutouts, each with six hits or less allowed.

Guidry finished the '78 campaign with 25 victories – the most in all of baseball – to go along with a league-best 1.74 ERA. Unsurprisingly, he was the recipient of the American League Cy Young Award.

Louisiana Lightning struck out the side three times in his historic performance 42 years ago Wednesday. From the fourth through the sixth frame, he retired eight of the 10 Angels he faced via the strikeout. In California's lineup was Don Baylor, who went on to win an MVP Award the following season. Behind the plate for New York was Thurman Munson.

The closest any Yankees hurler has come to Guidry's historic mark is 16 strikeouts from David Cone in 1997.

To put Guidry's performance into perspective, only 26 pitchers have ever struck out 18 or more hitters in a single nine-inning game. Three are tied at the top of the list with 20 punch outs in one contest (Max Scherzer, Kerry Wood and Roger Clemens who did it twice).

While the Yankees account for three of the 23 perfect games ever to be thrown, Guidry is the franchise's lone representative on the list of hurlers to register 18 strikeouts.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees