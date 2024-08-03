Rumored Yankees Target Expected To Be Available After Season, Per Insider
The New York Yankees and two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell can't seem to avoid each other over the last year.
Snell shined with the San Diego Padres in 2023 as he won his second Cy Young Award. He entered free agency afterward looking to cash in on a mammoth deal that never came. The Yankees consistently were linked to him and even made a contract offer, but was rejected. The deal would've been better than the one he ultimately settled for with the San Francisco Giants.
The veteran lefty has a player option for the 2025 season worth $30 million and was mentioned in trade rumors around the deadline. New York popped up as an option once again and even spoke to the Giants about a possible deal. Nothing got done, but it's clear that the Yankees have had interest in Snell over the last year.
They may have another chance to land him this winter as he is expected to opt out of his current deal with the Giants and enter free agency again, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The way Blake Snell has dominated the past month, he leaves no doubt he’ll be exercising that opt-out and will be hitting the free agent market again this winter," Nightengale said.
If this becomes a reality and Snell becomes a free agent again, don't be surprised if the Yankees are in the mix again. New York could use another frontline starter and Snell could be a great option to pair with Gerrit Cole.
Like last offseason, price will be the biggest concern. If the Yankees are able to re-sign Juan Soto, there's almost no chance they would land Snell too. If Soto leaves in free agency, though, Snell could be a backup option. The Yankees and Snell keep being linked to each other and that likely won't stop any time soon.
