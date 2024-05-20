Rumored Yankees Target 'Likely' To Be Traded; Blockbuster Deal Is Possible
The New York Yankees already are the best team in the American League East but there still is even more room for growth.
New York currently has the best record in the American League at 33-15 and has been able to do this without having Gerrit Cole on the mound for a single game. The 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner should be back early this summer and give the Yankees a significant boost.
The Yankees' starting rotation has performed well above expectations, but it still could make sense to add even more depth around the trade deadline to help out down the stretch. New York has been linked to multiple players as trade options, but Miami Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo may be the most likely option.
New York has been mentioned as a landing spot for Luzardo on multiple occasions and he is "likely" to be traded, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"(Miami's) next-best starter, Jesús Luzardo, has a 5.02 ERA over seven starts and spent time on the Injured List with elbow tightness," Bowden said. "However, he's pitched well in his first two starts back, striking out eight and walking two in 5 2/3 innings against the (Philadelphia Phillies), then striking out seven and walking none in six scoreless innings versus the (New York Mets). If Luzardo pitches well between now and the deadline, he's the Marlin most likely to be traded."
Luzardo seemed like he was going to be traded this past offseason but Miami held on to him. With each passing day, a deal is becoming more and more likely and the Yankees certainly could afford a deal.
New York hasn't won a World Series title since 2009 but seems to be in a good position to fight for one this season. It likely will look for ways to improve the club at the deadline and landing Luzardo could be a perfect move to do so.
More MLB: Yankees DFA Newly-Acquired Pitcher After Surprisingly Short Stint With Club