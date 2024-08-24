Scary Contender 'Probably' Will Try To Snatch Yankees Star Juan Soto
The New York Yankees will have a lot to worry about when free agency kicks off this winter.
No matter what happens with the club to end the season the Yankees are going to have to make a tough decision. Will Juan Soto return to New York in 2025? This question has been swirling around since the Yankees acquired him last offseason.
Soto is a generational talent and is a massive reason the Yankees are in a better place this season. New York has a chance to win the World Series this year and that is thanks in large part to the success of the Soto trade.
They will have a lot of competition for his services this winter, though, and FanSided's Christopher Kline mentioned the Los Angeles Dodgers as a possible landing spot.
"There are several contenders (and wannabe contenders) connected to Soto already," Kline said. "The New York Mets are strong candidates thanks to the deep pockets of Steve Cohen. The Philadelphia Phillies never back down from a pricey contract, and Soto has several friends and former teammates on that roster. Even the San Diego Padres could seek a reunion. Hell, and this would be quite tragic, the Los Angeles Dodgers will probably toss their hat in the ring, too.
The Dodgers already have more star power than any other team in baseball. If they somehow could end up landing Soto this winter, it would be devastating to the Yankees and the rest of the league.
More MLB: Yankees 'Unlikely' To Bring All-Star Back Next Season, Per Insider