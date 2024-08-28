Scout Claims That Yankees Phenom Is 'Ready' To Return To Big Leagues
The New York Yankees could use a boost in the middle of the lineup and could have one sitting in the minor leagues right now.
Yankees top prospect Jasson Domínguez only has appeared in one game at the big league level so far this season, but he has been tearing the cover off of the ball in the minor leagues. Some have wondered when he would get a chance to come back up to the big leagues with September being the most likely time.
Domínguez has appeared in 47 games at the minor league level this season and is slashing .315/.373/.500 with eight home runs and 27 RBIs. He missed the beginning of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last fall.
He has been shining in the minors and one rival scout claimed that he is "ready" to return to the big leagues, according to Newsday Sports' Erik Boland.
"Rival scout assigned the Yankees system who recently saw Jasson Dominguez during his coverage of Scranton: 'He is ready to go back. Saw flashes of everything you want to see. He ran well, and hit the ball out of the park. Did not defend as well as I have seen in the past..but he’s ready,'" Boland posted.
Domínguez certainly will play a role with the Yankees at some point this season. Rosters open up a little bit in September and at this point, it would be surprising if the young slugger wasn't called up.
