Should the Yankees Pursue This Electric Reliever From AL East Rival?
It goes without saying that the New York Yankees will be buyers at the trade deadline, despite their lengthy slide.
On Wednesday, the Bronx Bombers earned a crucial 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing them to move just two games behind the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the AL East. New York's bullpen, which has been a source of weakness throughout the season, shined brightly against Tampa by holding them scoreless over the last 4.2 innings.
But there's still plenty of options out there to improve the Yankees' relief corps, which will be a major priority for the team at the deadline. General manager Brian Cashman wouldn't need to look far, as one of those options already pitches in the AL East.
The Toronto Blue Jays are floundering with a 42-50 record, putting them dead last in the division. They are expected to sell at the deadline, and according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Toronto is focusing on moving players who are on expiring deals; this includes stud right-handed reliever Yimi García.
"The consensus among a dozen executives we spoke with is that the Blue Jays will attempt to move most or all of their rental players if they sell," Feinsand wrote. "The Blue Jays' impending free agents include infielder/DH Justin Turner ($13 million salary in 2024), outfielder Kevin Kiermaier ($10.5 million), left-handed starter Yusei Kikuchi ($10 million), righty relievers Yimi García ($6 million) and Trevor Richards ($2.15 million), and catcher Danny Jansen ($5.2 million).
"Kikuchi, García and Richards figure to bring back the best returns of that group, and Toronto will likely need to pay down Turner’s and Kiermaier’s contracts in order to move them."
The 33-year-old García is enjoying a strong season as both a setup man and closer for Toronto. In 27 games, he has a 2.57 ERA, 2.89 FIP, and 0.79 WHIP, along with a .155 opposing batting average and 37 strikeouts against just seven walks (11.89 K/9 vs 2.25 BB/9). García hasn't pitched since June 16 due to right elbow ulnar neuritis and is dealing with neck stiffness, but he's scheduled to pitch in a second rehab assignment on Thursday with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.
As mentioned before by Feinsand, García will be an unrestricted free agent after the season, so he'd likely be a rental if the Yankees were to pursue him. But judging from his fantastic numbers this year, he'd immediately stabilize New York's bullpen; the Yankees desperately need a reliever who excels at accumulating strikeouts, as their bullpen is primarily made up of pitch-to-contact hurlers who tend to struggle with walking batters. Toronto's 10-year veteran would alleviate those weak points.
Because García comes from a division rival, his price may be high. But with the Yankees aiming to return to the World Series after a 15-year absence, any price would be worth it if they can achieve that hefty goal.