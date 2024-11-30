Should Yankees Take a Flier on Non-Tendered Former Gold Glover?
With all the focus on superstar outfielder Juan Soto and his free agency saga, the New York Yankees will still need to address their infield this offseason.
Second baseman Gleyber Torres is also a free agent and it remains to be seen whether he will be brought back or sign with another team on a multi-year deal.
If the Yankees are able to retain Soto, who is expected to receive a historic long-term contract that could wind up being upwards of $600 million, they may have to look towards some cheaper options when it comes to filling out their infield.
One name that is now a free agent is infielder Brendan Rodgers, who was non-tendered by the Colorado Rockies last week.
Rodgers is coming off a season with the Rockies, where he slashed .267/.314/.407 with a .721 OPS, 13 home runs and 54 RBIs in 135 games. For his career, the righty swinger has an OPS of .725 since debuting back in 2019.
Although he has graded as a negative defender the past two seasons at second base, Rodgers won a Gold Glove Award back in 2022 where he had an impressive 22 defensive runs saved.
Rodgers is 28-years-old and it's possible that the Yankees could unlock some of his potential by placing him in their high-powered lineup.
In the very least, Rodgers could be a low-cost option that they take a flier on to serve as a stopgap at second base until prospect Caleb Durbin is deemed ready to be called up to the major leagues.
The Yankees could look to bring in a third baseman and shift Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to his natural position at second base. They could also decide to re-sign Torres if they miss out on Soto.
But Rodgers is a cheap option that is available and could make sense to bring in as a low-risk, high-reward piece.