Sports Illustrated's MLB Preview: Will The Yankees Win the World Series in 2020?

Attention all Yankees fans! You're not the only one that thinks the Bronx Bombers will secure the franchise's 28th championship this season...

Sports Illustrated posted its annual MLB preview on Wednesday, a hub including team-specific breakdowns for the 2020 season. 

READ: Sports Illustrated's MLB preview

READ: SI MLB's New York Yankees preview

In the expert panel's preview, SI MLB's staff predicts the Yankees will finish with a 105-57 record and capture their second-consecutive AL East division title. Not only that, New York will face off with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

Even with the addition of Mookie Betts this offseason – and a talented roster that'll win a league-best 107 games during the regular season – Sports Illustrated has the Yankees winning the World Series.

The Bombers won't always be healthy. Those questions surrounding the durability of their star-powered roster have already come up during Spring Training as several key contributors are set to be sidelined for Opening Day.

Nonetheless, bolstering the starting rotation with Gerrit Cole – a bona fide ace at the top of the rotation – puts the Yankees in a position to do some serious damage in 2020.

SI MLB pointed out a few specific players that will be keys to New York's championship pursuits this season. Can J.A. Happ bounce back from an off year as he approaches his 38th birthday? Is Jordan Montgomery a viable replacement in the rotation for an injured James Paxton early on? How many games will an injury-prone Giancarlo Stanton play after appearing in less than 20 contests last year?

Further, beyond the stars, who will be at the forefront of the Yankees' 'next man up' movement again in 2020, replicating the mentality that fostered the growth of Mike Tauchman last year.

As several American League foes, like Boston and Houston, take steps back, the path to New York's 28th title is clear. If they can avoid injuries and their star-studded roster can perform to the best of their ability, they'll be the last team standing this October. 

