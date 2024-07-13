Star Third Baseman On Trade Block Called 'Splashy' Option For Yankees
With the 2024 Major League Baseball quickly approaching, the New York Yankees are expected to look different soon.
New York needs a significant upgrade in the infield down the stretch if it wants to truly compete for a World Series title and there will be some options out there that could give the Yankees the boost they need.
One player who was called a "splashy" addition who could help the Yankees is San Francisco Giants star third baseman Matt Chapman by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.
"Don't sleep on a possible Matt Chapman trade, though," Miller said. "His player options for the next two seasons complicate his trade value, but that's the type of splashy acquisition the Yankees might need to make in order to both save face and save their season."
Chapman is no stranger to the Yankees and has been mentioned as a possible trade option for New York on numerous occasions already this season. He also was linked to the Yankees in free agency this past offseason but New York opted for internal options, instead.
The four-time Gold Glove Award winner could be just what the Yankees need with the trade deadline approaching. He still is one of the best defensive infielders in baseball and is having a bounce-back season offensively. Chapman is on pace to surpass his home run and RBI totals from last season and immediately would be an offensive upgrade for the Yankees.
New York should be going all in on the 2024 season and landing Chapman would help with that fact.
