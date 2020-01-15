Staten Island Yankees to Give Away Miniature Trash Cans

The Staten Island Yankees will end their 2020 promotional schedule with a bang.

The Yankees' Class A short-season club announced on Tuesday a "Mini Trash Can Giveaway" for a late-season game against the Tri-City Valley Cats -- an affiliate at the same minor-league level of the Houston Astros.

The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a miniature trash bin, featuring the Staten Island Yankees' logo.

The announcement comes one day after the release of Major League Baseball's historic investigation on the Astros' sign-stealing scandal from 2017. Houston's manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were both suspended for one season, among a slew of other punishments handed down by the Commissioner's Office. Hinch and Luhnow were both subsequently fired by Astros' owner Jim Crane on Monday afternoon.

READ: Astros' sign-stealing scandal couldn't have worked out better for the Yankees -- even if it meant losing the 2017 ALCS.

Within the investigation, the league confirmed allegations that members of the Astros were decoding opposing pitcher's signs electronically, using a secret monitor broadcasting a feed from a camera in center field. Once the players had deciphered their opponent's signs, the player viewing the covert monitor would communicate which pitches were to be thrown by banging a trash can.

On Tuesday, the Red Sox agreed to part ways with skipper Alex Cora, who was found to be an instigator of the Astros' sign-stealing scheme as the club's bench coach in 2017. Boston is currently under investigation of their own electronic sign-stealing scandal during their World Series championship season in 2018, Cora's first season as manager.

Both the Astros and Red Sox league violations had direct and consequential affects on the Yankees. In 2017, New York was eliminated in the ALCS by the Astros -- losing all four games at Minute Maid Park, including a decisive Game 7. The following season, the Bombers fell to Boston in the ALDS.

Other Staten Island Yankees' promotions for the 2020 regular season include baseball cards, posters, bobbleheads and free hot dogs. It's safe to say, however, fans will be especially excited for this unique giveaway -- providing some levity to a scandal that's tarnished the reputations of two perennial contenders in the American League.

