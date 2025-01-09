Teams Showing Trade Interest in Yankees Utility Man Oswaldo Cabrera
While the New York Yankees continue their search for an infielder to play either second or third base, other teams are reportedly eyeing New York’s internal candidates as potential trade targets.
According to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, teams have checked in with the Yankees regarding Oswaldo Cabrera’s availability in trade talks this offseason. However, Kuty suggests the Yankees are unlikely to move Cabrera, a versatile utility player who is entering his third season on the rookie pay scale and is not eligible for free agency until 2028.
Cabrera, who turns 26 in March, has 92 games of Major League experience at third base and 22 games at second. He has also played 132 games in the outfield, primarily in the corners, and has brief experience at first base and shortstop. His versatility makes him an invaluable asset for any manager looking to manage player workloads.
Though the Yankees like Cabrera’s value as a super-utility player, he currently appears to be the safest bet internally to take on an everyday role. Other internal options include 36-year-old former All-Star DJ LeMahieu, who posted a career-worst .527 OPS in 67 injury-plagued games last season; former top prospect Oswald Peraza, who has struggled to secure a regular spot in the big leagues; and Jorbit Vivas, who hit .225/.347/.366 in 93 Triple-A games last year.
In 2024, Cabrera slashed .247/.296/.365 (.661 OPS) with eight home runs and 36 RBIs over 108 games. The Yankees primarily used the switch-hitter from the left side of the plate, occasionally having him go left-on-left in specific matchups. However, Kuty reported Thursday that Cabrera’s main focus this offseason has been to regain his effectiveness from the right side.
If the Yankees do give Cabrera the chance to play every day, third base seems to be his best fit. He has more experience there and better career numbers (9 defensive runs saved) than at second base (-4 DRS). Additionally, it would benefit the Yankees to move Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to his natural second-base spot after giving him a try at third base for the first time in his career last season.
While Chisholm held his own at third, producing +8 Outs Above Average and -2 defensive runs saved in 45 games, he is likely more comfortable at second, where he spent his first three seasons and was an All-Star in 2022. Chisholm moved to center field in 2023 to accommodate Luis Arráez after the batting champion was traded to the Miami Marlins.
Ironically, Arráez is one of the candidates reportedly being discussed by the Yankees in trade talks as they look to fill the infield gap left by Gleyber Torres. Other external possibilities in free agency include Jorge Polanco, Brendan Rodgers, Ha-Seong Kim, Kiké Hernández, and Whit Merrifield.