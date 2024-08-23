There's 'Overwhelming Belief' Superstar Returns To Yankees, Per Insider
The New York Yankees will have multiple difficult decisions to make this winter.
New York's top priority certainly will be bringing Juan Soto back into the fold for the foreseeable future. He will be a free agent and has been the most talked about player all throughout the season. He isn't the only one New York has to worry about, though.
Gerrit Cole has a complex contract and has the option to terminate it at the end of the season but the Yankees can prevent that by adding a year on the end of the deal. He hasn't been talked about a lot as it has been assumed he would be back and the New York Post's Jon Heyman seemingly confirmed this thought by saying there is "overwhelming belief" he will be back in New York in 2025.
"While Gerrit Cole has an opt-out, the overwhelming belief is he’ll be back with the Yankees," Heyman said. "The most likely scenario is Cole (0.52 ERA last three starts) opts out, and the Yankees bring him back by adding one more year at $36M, making it $180M for five years."
It would be pretty shocking if Cole opted out and the Yankees didn't decide to give him the extra year at the end of his deal. He has been everything the Yankees could've hoped for when they brought him in and he is the club's most important pitcher right now. Don't be shocked if they figure it out this winter.
