These 2 Potential Yankees’ Superstar Trade Targets Will Have High Asking Price
The New York Yankees have an opportunity to make some significant upgrades to their roster in the next two weeks - but it’s going to cost them.
Although they took two out of three games at Camden Yards from the AL East rival Orioles to close out the first-half of the season, they still trail Baltimore by a game in the AL East.
GM Brian Cashman must put his cards on the table in what is an all-in year with superstar outfielder Juan Soto likely headed to free agency in the offseason. And these two names would make a major impact for the Yankees, Chicago White Sox superstar duo Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert Jr. However, they are expected to draw a substantial return in prospect capital.
According to longtime White Sox beat writer Scott Merkin, who appeared on Foul Territory this week, Chicago is making just about every player on their roster available. And Crochet and Robert Jr. will certainly have high asking prices attached to them given their levels of stardom. They also come along with multiple years of control, Crochet has two more years of arbitration, and Robert Jr. has one more season left on the 6-year, $50 million deal he signed back in 2020.
Crochet, 25, shifted from the bullpen to Chicago’s starting rotation in 2024 and has flourished. The young lefty has posted a dazzling 3.02 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 107.1 innings this season. He’d inject more talent into an already stocked, but recently struggling, Yankee rotation.
Robert Jr. is having a bit of a down year, but is still just 26-years-old and has been a two-way star in the past. Stick him in the middle of a Yankee lineup with AL MVP candidates Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, and the Bronx Bombers should have no issue scoring runs down the stretch.
At this point, adding an outfielder could be a must for the Yankees given Alex Verdugo’s prolonged slump.
As for Crochet, starting rotation isn’t as a big of a need for the Yankees with Clarke Schmidt on his way back from a lat injury, as well as rookie phenom Luis Gil bouncing back in his last two outings. They could look for a depth starter instead, focusing on bullpen and an impact bat. Cashman is also likely seeking an infielder as well.
As Merkin also reported, the White Sox will probably hang on to both Crochet and Robert if they don’t get the return they’re asking for. The Yankees could use both of these players, but Robert Jr. might be the piece they need the most as opposed to Crochet, who they’ve shown interest in.