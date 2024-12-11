These Two Young Yankees Studs May Get Traded For Top Outfielder
A December 10 X post from Jon Heyman of the New York Post revealed that the New York Yankees are in pursuit of Houston Astros left-handed slugger Kyle Tucker.
"Cubs and Yankees are among potential fits for Kyle Tucker if the Astros seriously entertain moving the star OF," Heyman wrote.
There's no question that trading for Tucker would add an elite left-handed power presence and immediately bolster the Yankees' roster.
However, trading for Tucker will come at a steep cost. A December 11 article from the New York Post's Joel Sherman conveyed who New York would likely have to part with to make such a trade happen.
"The Astros are prioritizing major league-ready corner infielders and starting pitching if they move Tucker," Sherman wrote.
"But because the top of the Yankee farm system is in a down cycle, they would have to get creative to acquire someone as talented as Tucker and Houston is said to be very interested in AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil. It is possible that Gil and Ben Rice could front a package that at least gets the Yankees to the table."
He later added, "Think of Gil or perhaps Clarke Schmidt, to some degree, like Michael King last year as the key piece sent to San Diego to obtain Soto."
Tucker hit .289 with a .993 OPS, 23 home runs, and 49 RBIs in just 78 games during the 2024 regular season, despite missing three months due to a shin injury.
While losing 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil this offseason would be a tough blow, the Yankees acquiring Max Fried on December 10 means they have a surplus of arms in the starting rotation.
Therefore, flipping Gil (and Rice) for a slugger like Tucker makes a ton of sense, given New York's current lineup construction.