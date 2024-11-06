This Blockbuster Trade Proposal Could Send Star Closer to Yankees
The New York Yankees' offseason strategy for improving their bullpen will be fascinating to watch unfold.
There's no question that Luke Weaver has earned the opportunity to be his team's closer in 2025. However, given that Weaver's successful 2024 campaign is an outlier when compared to the rest of his MLB career, it's understandable that fans may be dubious about whether they'll see the same version of him next season.
Regardless, the Yankees would be wise to add more top-tier talent in the back end of their bullpen.
In a November 4 article, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan revealed that Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams has entered the trading block this winter, writing, "Executives say Milwaukee's Devin Williams and St. Louis' Ryan Helsley are both on the market, and they expect both to be moved at some point this winter... Teams in the market for a closer could include the New York Yankees."
With this in mind, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer created an intriguing trade proposal that could bring Williams to the Bronx in a November 6 article.
"Trade Proposal: New York Yankees get RHP Devin Williams; Milwaukee Brewers get RHP Will Warren, LHP Brock Selvidge (Yankees No. 6)," Rymer wrote.
"The Yankees' problem is they're short on valuable trade chips. They don't have much in the way of expendable MLB talent, and their farm system is the second-worst in MLB.
"This package probably wouldn't impress Brewers fans, though the team would get at least one MLB-ready pitcher out of it. That's Warren, who notably limited hitters to a 2-for-27 showing against his fastball in the majors this year," Rymer continued.
Per MLB.com's 2024 prospect rankings, Warren is the Yankees' No. 5 overall prospect (No. 1 pitcher) and Selvidge is the Yankees' No. 7 overall prospect (No. 3 pitcher).
Williams posted a 1.25 ERA and 14 saves during the 2024 regular season after missing much of the year due to a stress fracture in his back.
Despite his alarming postseason struggles (career 23.14 playoff ERA), the Yankees trading for Williams this offseason would create an intimidating 1-2 bullpen punch between him and Weaver.