This Star Trade Is Exactly What the New York Yankees Need
The New York Yankees are heading toward the MLB trade deadline on a very negative streak.
In their last 17 games, the Yankees have gone just 4-13. After being viewed as a top-notch World Series contender, their recent stretch is showing that they have some major needs to fix in order to win a championship.
Thankfully, the trade deadline will offer New York a good chance to fix those issues. They could use more pitching help and they could also use a few upgrades in the lineup.
One potential upgrade could be targeting a first baseman. There is a name that would be a perfect fit for the Yankees and would be a major splash addition for a likely reasonable price.
Cody Bellinger is expected to come available on the trade market if the Chicago Cubs don't start winning over the next couple of weeks. The Cubs have been struggling mightily and might look to recoup some value on veterans that aren't going to be long-term fits.
Assuming he does get placed on the trade block, New York should absolutely pursue a trade for the 28-year-old first baseman and outfielder.
During the 2024 season, Bellinger has played in 74 games. He has hit .274/.335/.425 to go along with nine home runs and 37 RBI.
Those numbers are exactly what the Yankees need. They need consistent players. New York does not need to go out and pursue a blockbuster trade for a player who can produce big numbers, but not do it on a day-to-day basis.
Looking to the future, the Yankees could be getting a long-term piece by acquiring Bellinger. He has two years left on his contract, although he does have opt-out options in each of his next two seasons.
More than likely, he will opt out of his deal after the 2024 season to try and find a bigger deal for the future.
Even if he does choose to opt out, New York could bring him back. If the two sides like how things go, a new deal seems like it would be a very possible option.
Bellinger would give the Yankees a massive upgrade at the first base position. He could also shift to the outfield if needed. The veteran and former MVP would give New York options.
Depending on the price tag that Chicago is asking for Bellinger, the Yankees should pursue him. He's exactly what the lineup needs and would be a good pickup defensive as well.