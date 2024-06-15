Tigers Could Trade Resurgent Hurler; Should Yankees Join Sweepstakes?
The New York Yankees likely will be looking for a way to add to the starting rotation this summer.
New York's rotation already is in a great place, but it likely will be looking for a way to add even more depth as it prepares for the stretch run. The Yankees are the only team in baseball with 50 wins and have a real chance of winning a World Series title this season so adding more depth only could help.
One player who could end up being traded for the second straight deadline is Detroit Tigers hurler Jack Flaherty. He struggled last season and was traded from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Baltimore Orioles.
He signed with the Tigers in free agency and is having a resurgent campaign but Detroit will "listen" to trade proposals on him, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"The Tigers won't trade Tarik Skubal but they'll listen on Jack Flaherty, who is having a strong season with Detroit," Bowden said. "Flaherty (3.22 ERA, 11.64 strikeouts per nine innings) could bring back a haul."
Flaherty is the type of hurler who could make a lot of sense for New York. He's still just 28 years old and is having a fantastic season. Seemingly every contender will be looking to add pitching this summer and Flaherty could bolster the back of the rotation.
He is young, but already is an eight-year big league veteran and even logged a 2.75 ERA in 33 starts in 2019. New York could use a starter and should get Detroit on the phone.
