Tom Seaver Left a Lasting Impression on Yankees' Manager Aaron Boone

Max Goodman

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball lost a legend this week as Hall of Famer Tom Seaver passed away on Monday. 

Every baseball fan will remember Seaver for his prowess on the mound as one of the best right-handed pitchers in baseball history. After all, Tom Terrific won three Cy Young Awards, three ERA titles, a Rookie of the Year Award and was instrumental in the Mets' World Series title in 1969.

Yankees' manager Aaron Boone revealed on Thursday, however, that the all-time great left a different — and literal — lasting impression on him.

Boone recalled a moment when the Seavers, who were family friends, spent about a week visiting his home when he was just eight years old in 1981. 

"We were out messing around and Tom was on a moped," Boone said, beaming. "I actually jumped on the back to get on the moped with him and burnt my calf on the muffler and I still have the scar on my calf from jumping on the back of a moped with Tom Seaver. That's my Tom Seaver story."

The skipper motioned down toward his leg on the pregame Zoom call as his Yankees were just a few hours away from facing the Mets at Citi Field. 

"What a great life, what a great man and as Hall of Famers go, he's one of those inner circle Hall of Famers," Boone added. "One of those all-time greats."

