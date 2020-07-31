Yankees' Tommy Kahnle Shut Down With Right Forearm Tightness, Placed on Injured List

NEW YORK — Yankees' manager Aaron Boone revealed Friday that right-hander Tommy Kahnle has been shut down with right forearm tightness.

Before the Yankees' home opener, Kahnle was placed on New York's 10-day injured list with a right ulnar collateral ligament injury, retroactive to July 28.

The reliever underwent an MRI on Friday afternoon and will see team doctor Christopher Ahmad on Friday evening.

"Certainly a concern when you shut [someone] down from throwing," manager Aaron Boone said. "But I don't want to get too speculative. I'd rather see what we have based on the MRI and meeting with Dr. Ahmad and see where we're at from there."

Boone said the tightness in Kahnle's forearm dates back to Tuesday as the Yankees' went through back-to-back postponements of their road games in Philadelphia. When New York's home series against the Phillies was moved to Baltimore — in response to the Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak — Kahnle began to experience discomfort.

"He felt it when we went to our workout at Camden Yards on Tuesday night and he didn't throw, because he just felt some tightness," Boone explained. "Then Wednesday in our first game out there when he went out to throw, he shut down his throwing."

READ: Aroldis Chapman Cleared to Return to Yankees After Bout With Coronavirus

That explains why Kahnle wasn't used in Thursday night's win against the Orioles. Boone chose to ride Jonathan Loaisiga into a third inning of work and the right-hander gave up a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth frame.

At the time, when asked why he didn't bring Kahnle in to shut the door and get New York to the ninth, Boone said he'd "have something on that tomorrow."

Kahnle has made one appearance this season, tossing a scoreless frame and getting out of a jam against the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

Considering the lengthy coronavirus-induced hiatus that pushed back the season — and the short runway in Summer Camp building up to Opening Day — ballplayers across the league will certainly be susceptible to injuries.

Especially with pitchers, Boone said, it's important to keep tabs and be smart in building them up properly.

"Log as much information about what they were able to do from a throwing standpoint and as best we could make evaluations when we got here and started summer camp," Boone explained. So, as best we can, you feel like our guys are in a good spot but certainly trying to be mindful of not pushing the envelope so much when you want to because of the urgency of everything."

The move sending Kahnle to the 10-day injured list freed up a spot for Jordan Montgomery on the Yankees' 30-man roster. Montgomery is scheduled to start Friday night against the Yankees' in the club's home opener.

In 2019, Kahnle was one of New York's best relievers. The right-hander posted a 3.67 ERA in 61 1/3 innings over 72 total appearances. He was tied for the second-most strikeouts in the Bombers' potent 'pen.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees