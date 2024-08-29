Top National League Contender Among Possible Suitors For Yankees' Juan Soto
Which baseball team will New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto call home in 2025?
This question has been swirling for months and with the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season quickly coming to an end, rumors are only going to pick up.
Soto is a generational talent and therefore he's going to be treated like it this winter. Every team should be in the mix for someone like Soto. He is one of the top players in baseball and somehow is just 25 years old. Players like him don't become available in free agency at such a young age often.
Because of this, he's going to cash in with a historic contract and hopefully, it will be from the Yankees. New York will have competition for his services, though, and the New York Post's Jon Heyman mentioned the Philadelphia Phillies as a possible option.
"Soto bidding war: Yankees even money," Heyman said. "I'm sticking with the (New York Mets) at five-to-one, second choice. That doesn't leave a lot of room for anybody else. Everybody else is considered a long shot in my book. I have the (Los Angeles Dodgers at 15-to-1, the (San Francisco Giants) at 20-to-1, (the Toronto Blue Jays) at 25-to-1, and the (Philadelphia Phillies), (Boston Red Sox), (Chicago Cubs), and (Washington Nationals)."
Philadelphia already is among the best teams in baseball and is one of the favorites to represent the National League in the World Series this season. If the Phillies somehow could sign Soto this offseason, they certainly would be the favorite to win the 2025 World Series.
