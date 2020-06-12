New York Yankees Pick 2B Trevor Hauver In Third Round of MLB Draft

The second pick of the 2020 MLB Draft for the Bronx Bombers is another left-handed bat from the Pac-12 Conference.

New York used the No. 99 selection and the organization's third-round pick to take Trevor Hauver, a second baseman from Arizona State University.

Hauver, 21, is ranked as MLB Pipeline's 130th prospect of this year's draft class. Although he's listed as a second baseman, the six-foot, 205-pound prospect played the majority of his college career in the outfield.

In a coronavirus-shortened campaign this spring, Hauver proved why he's worthy of a pick in the first few rounds of the Draft. The Gilbert, Ariz., native hit .339/.494/.695 across 17 games with the Sun Devils.

Here's an excerpt from Hauver's scouting report via MLB.com, including his stats as a sophomore standout last summer:

After scuffling a bit as a freshman, Hauver began to show what he’s capable of doing as a sophomore, hitting .339/.433/.574, largely as the Sun Devils’ leadoff hitter. A move to the three-hole behind [Spencer] Torkelson messed him up initially, but he was starting to heat up and show once again he can drive the ball and he can draw walks from the left side of the plate. He has the chance to hit for both average and power at the next level with a solid overall approach.



His bat is going to have to play because it’s a bit unclear where he plays defensively. A shortstop in high school, Hauver played left field at ASU because there were better options on the dirt on the roster. He believes he can play the infield, and if that’s the case, second base would be the best bet given his limited range. Some see a Daniel Murphy type in the future, one who maybe plays second, left, even some first base, with his bat carrying him up the ladder.

New York adds Hauver to a class that already includes catcher Austin Wells. The Yankees selected the left-handed slugger from the University of Arizona with its first-round pick.

Wells has drawn comparisons to the likes of Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. He's a familiar face to the Bombers' scouting department as New York drafted him in the 35th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas.

