InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

New York Yankees Pick 2B Trevor Hauver In Third Round of MLB Draft

Max Goodman

The second pick of the 2020 MLB Draft for the Bronx Bombers is another left-handed bat from the Pac-12 Conference. 

New York used the No. 99 selection and the organization's third-round pick to take Trevor Hauver, a second baseman from Arizona State University. 

Hauver, 21, is ranked as MLB Pipeline's 130th prospect of this year's draft class. Although he's listed as a second baseman, the six-foot, 205-pound prospect played the majority of his college career in the outfield.

In a coronavirus-shortened campaign this spring, Hauver proved why he's worthy of a pick in the first few rounds of the Draft. The Gilbert, Ariz., native hit .339/.494/.695 across 17 games with the Sun Devils. 

Here's an excerpt from Hauver's scouting report via MLB.com, including his stats as a sophomore standout last summer:

After scuffling a bit as a freshman, Hauver began to show what he’s capable of doing as a sophomore, hitting .339/.433/.574, largely as the Sun Devils’ leadoff hitter. A move to the three-hole behind [Spencer] Torkelson messed him up initially, but he was starting to heat up and show once again he can drive the ball and he can draw walks from the left side of the plate. He has the chance to hit for both average and power at the next level with a solid overall approach.

His bat is going to have to play because it’s a bit unclear where he plays defensively. A shortstop in high school, Hauver played left field at ASU because there were better options on the dirt on the roster. He believes he can play the infield, and if that’s the case, second base would be the best bet given his limited range. Some see a Daniel Murphy type in the future, one who maybe plays second, left, even some first base, with his bat carrying him up the ladder.

New York adds Hauver to a class that already includes catcher Austin Wells. The Yankees selected the left-handed slugger from the University of Arizona with its first-round pick.

Wells has drawn comparisons to the likes of Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. He's a familiar face to the Bombers' scouting department as New York drafted him in the 35th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas.

Stay tuned on the rest of the Yankees' 2020 MLB Draft class on Inside The Pinstripes' live tracker by clicking here.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Austin Wells is Ready to Hit Homers at Yankee Stadium, No Matter Where He's Playing on Defense

Austin Wells, the New York Yankees' first-round pick of the 2020 MLB Draft, is ready to hit home runs at Yankee Stadium, regardless if he's at catcher or not

Max Goodman

Yankees' First-Round Pick Austin Wells Draws Comparisons to Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper

The Yankees' first-round pick Austin Wells is being compared to MLB stars Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. Here's more on New York's MLB Draft pick

Max Goodman

New York Yankees Select Catcher Austin Wells With No. 28 Pick in 2020 MLB Draft

The New York Yankees select catcher Austin Wells out of the University of Arizona with the 28th overall selection of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Max Goodman

New York Yankees 2020 MLB Draft Tracker: All Picks, Updates and Analysis

Follow along as the New York Yankees select three prospects in the 2020 MLB Draft with all picks, updates and analysis

Max Goodman

What Position Do the Yankees Need to Address the Most in 2020 MLB Draft

The Yankees have the 28th overall selection in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft. Here's the position that New York would benefit most from addressing

Max Goodman

Yankees MLB Draft Preview: Which Prospect is New York Projected to Pick?

Which prospect will the Yankees take with the No. 28 overall selection in the 2020 MLB Draft? Here are the names draft experts have listed in final projections

Max Goodman

Who Would the Yankees Pick When Redrafting the Star-Studded 2010 MLB Draft?

The Yankees had the 32nd pick in the 2010 MLB Draft. Who would New York pick in a redraft that included Bryce Harper, Christian Yelich, Jacob deGrom and more?

Max Goodman

This Top MLB Draft Prospect is Drawing Comparisons to Yankees' James Paxton

Asa Lacy of Texas A&M, projected to be selected third overall in the 2020 MLB Draft this week, was compared to Yankees' left-hander James Paxton by ESPN

Max Goodman

CBS Sports Predicts Yankees Will Select Carson Tucker, Brother of Pirates' Cole Tucker, With No. 28 Overall Pick

The New York Yankees are projected to select prospect Carson Tucker, brother of Pirates' shortstop Cole Tucker, with its first-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft

Max Goodman

Former Yankees Recall Facing Stephen Strasburg in His Historic Debut Ten Years Later

Stephen Strasburg made his historic MLB debut 10 years ago on Monday. Three former New York Yankees faced the Nationals' rookie prospect on that day in 2010.

Max Goodman