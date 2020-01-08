AL East Offseason Breakdown: Tampa Bay Rays

The 2020 regular season is on the horizon and while the Yankees have been one of the most active teams in baseball this offseason, the other four teams in the American League East have made moves of their own.

Let's take a moment to revisit and breakdown the transactions that will have the biggest impact on the Yankees this year, from each respective club in New York's division,starting with the Tampa Bay Rays...

While all eyes were on the Yankees in 2019, as New York won 103 games and captured the franchise's first division title in seven years, the Rays quietly had a tremendous season.

Finishing second in the division with 96 wins -- one win fewer than the pennant-winning Rays in 2008 -- the Yankees' division foe earned a trip to the Wild Card game. After advancing to the next round, beating Oakland, Tampa Bay took the mighty Astros to Game 5 of the ALDS before their season came to an abrupt close.

With one of the best pitching staffs in all of baseball -- anchored by former Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, Charlie Morton (who came in third place in the 2019 AL Cy Young Award race) and phenom Tyler Glasnow -- the Rays are poised for another year of contention 2020. And yet, their offense will look very different next season after several moves this winter.

On Opening Day, Tampa Bay will be without Travis d'Arnaud, Eric Sogard and Avisaíl García -- all of whom departed to new clubs in free agency -- in addition to Matt Duffy and Jesús Aguilar -- who were designated for assignment. Further, in an early-December trade, the Rays shipped outfielder Tommy Pham to San Diego. Pham led the team in hits (155), doubles (33), stolen bases (25) and on-base percentage (.369) in 2019. In return, Tampa Bay acquired slugger Hunter Renfroe from the Padres.

Although Renfroe has the potential to hit north of 40 homers next year, after crushing a career-high 33 in 2019, the most impactful transaction the Rays made this winter was reeling in a player you may have never heard of. After all, he's yet to make his MLB debut.

Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, a 28-year-old slugger from Japan, signed a two-year deal with the Rays in December. Sure, there are questions as to how Tsutsugo's power will translate from Nippon Professional Baseball to the Major Leagues, but it's hard to ignore his impressive numbers.

In his career, over 10 seasons in Japan, Tsutsugo mashed 205 home runs -- he's hit over 20 homers in six consecutive seasons while appearing in five NPB All-Star Games. Further, he's posted a career batting average of .285, an OPS of .910 and has driven in a total of 613 runs.

Beyond the numbers, Tsutsugo's left-handed swing appears to be tailor-made for the short porch at Yankee Stadium, and at Tropicana Field as well. It's easy to picture him taking full advantage of his new home at the Trop in addition to games on the road in the Bronx, where his Rays will play nine times in 2020.

Check out this highlight reel of all of Tsutsugo's home runs in 2019 with the Yokohama BayStars -- in this clip, he showcases his power to all fields and ability to adjust to breaking balls as well.

Plus, folks, these aren't just wall-scraper homers. Fast forward to 1:20 and watch how far he crushes the next three consecutive long balls... In that stretch alone, the stadium simply isn't big enough to contain his power.

It's hard to quantify the difference in the caliber of pitching in MLB rather than his former league in Japan, but if he can figure out how to adjust, he should have no trouble finding his stroke with his new club.

As for his spot in the lineup, Tsutsugo joins a club with plenty of left-handed hitters. With Austin Meadows, Ji-Man Choi, Kevin Kiermaier and Brandon Lowe all expected to get significant playing time -- especially against right-handed pitching -- fitting in the team's newest slugger might be a challenge on some days. But Rays' skipper Kevin Cash seemed to be confident Tsutsugo will be a staple on his club's lineup card moving forwaed.

“We know he can hit,” Cash told reporters last month during Tsutsugo's introductory press conference. “I fully expect him to be a presence somewhere right in the middle of our lineup.”

With a surplus of outfielders, as well as corner infield, Tsutsugo will in all likelihood spend a bulk of this season at designated hitter -- focusing solely on hitting could make his transition to the big leagues even easier and make his at-bats even more dangerous for opposing pitchers.

Finally, Tsutsugo already has a connection and familiarity to the Yankees. The slugger told reporters he grew up idolizing Hideki Matsui's game and that Ichiro Suzuki was his favorite player -- both former Bronx Bombers.

“When I was little, Matsui was someone I looked up to,” Tsutsugo told reporters. "But Ichiro is the one that I always watched and looked up to.”

In other words, this slugger is already aware of just how effective left-handed hitters can be at Yankee Stadium -- his Japanese heroes made a career out of it. Don't be surprised if Tsutsugo leaves his mark in the Bronx when Tampa Bay plays in New York for the first time in 2020.

But be patient, Yankee fans. You'll have to wait until the first week of June to see Tsutsugo and the Rays in person at the Stadium. The Yankees will play a three-game set at Tropicana Field in their second series of the season, from March 30 through April 1.

To keep up with all of Yankee Maven's coverage, click the "follow" button at the top righthand corner of this page. For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman