Two Yankees' Potential Star Trade Targets Now Unlikely to be Dealt
The New York Yankees had been deemed a fit for two veteran stars, who are currently playing for an AL East rival; but not so fast.
According to MLB.com's insider Mark Feinsand, the Toronto Blue Jays are gearing up to sell, however, they're unlikely to trade controllable major league talent at this year's deadline.
This means Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who was just named to the AL All-Star team for the fourth year in a row, and right-handed starting pitcher Chris Bassitt, won't be available on the market for contenders.
Guerrero Jr. is entering his final year of arbitration in 2025 and has been a franchise cornerstone for Toronto. Depending on the team's direction heading into next season, they could look to try to sign the 25-year-old to a long-term extension or retain him in free agency after 2025.
Guerrero Jr. has picked things up as of late after a slow start to the year, bringing his numbers on the season up to .291/. 366/.454 with a .820 OPS, 13 home runs and 52 RBIs in 90 games.
He would've been a clear upgrade for the Yankees' lineup, but likely would have costed a haul in prospect capitol. Top prospect rookie Ben Rice has also seemingly claimed New York's first base job as he has been raking since his big-league call-up last month.
As for Bassitt, he is under contract for one more year at $22 million. The Yankees' AL-best starting rotation has taken a nose dive since June, and they could use another proven arm. Bassitt, 35, has a 3.43 ERA in 18 starts in 2024. But it sounds like the Blue Jays plan to hang onto him at the deadline.
The Yankees have gone 5-16 in their past 21 games and are now three games back of the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East. The Boston Red Sox, who have been red-hot since the middle of last month, are also breathing down New York's neck in the standings at just 3.5 games back of the Bronx Bombers in the division.
GM Brian Cashman must bring in some major reinforcements to help the Yankees at the deadline, but the expectation is that two key controllable stars on the Blue Jays will no longer be options.