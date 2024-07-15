Underrated Blue Jays Hurler Could Be Option To Give Yankees Firepower
The New York Yankees' bullpen could use some work right now.
New York's bullpen currently ranks sixth in baseball with a 3.46 ERA. Injuries have had a significant impact on the Yankees' bullpen this season and at one point the club had the best bullpen ERA in the league.
The Yankees have been one of the best teams in baseball this season -- despite a recent cold streak -- and could get back on track with some more help for the bullpen. The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline is just over two weeks away so it wouldn't be shocking to see the Yankees make a move soon.
If New York opts to add to the bullpen, a reunion with Chad Green should be considered. He currently pitches for the Toronto Blue Jays but it seems like they are nearing a firesale.
He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Yankees but joined the Blue Jays ahead of the 2023 campaign. Green is having one of the best seasons of his career and has a 2.08 ERA in 26 appearances so far for the Blue Jays.
A reunion with Green would give the Yankees a familiar option to help shore up the bullpen. He has an impressive 24-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio and would give the Yankees another dependable option out of the bullpen.
New York has been known for having a strong bullpen in recent years and Green was an important piece of that for many years. The Yankees at least should see what a deal would cost.
