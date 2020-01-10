Yankees, Gio Urshela Agree to One-Year Deal

Gio Urshela and the Yankees reportedly agreed upon a one-year $2.475 million deal on Friday, avoiding arbitration. Robert Murray was first on the report.

The third baseman is one of nine Bronx Bombers eligible for arbitration ahead of Friday's deadline. 1:00 p.m. ET was the last chance for teams to agree on salaries or exchange desired numbers for 2020 with arbitration-eligible players.

Backstop Gary Sánchez along with right-handers Luis Cessa and Jonathan Holder all agreed to deals and avoided arbitration on Friday afternoon as well. Sánchez will earn $5 million in 2020. Aaron Judge and James Paxton headline the list of remaining Yankees due for salary negotiations.

Urshela, who earned $555,000 this past season, gets a well deserved pay raise after a tremendous campaign filling in for an injured Miguel Andújar. In 132 games, the 28-year-old set countless career highs including batting average (.314), doubles (34) and home runs (21).

The Columbian exceeded all expectations, excelling in his first season with more than 81 games played -- his .534 slugging percentage, .889 OPS and 139 hits were all top three on New York’s roster.

Last season was his fourth in the big leagues after spending two years in Cleveland's organization and an abbreviated season in 2018 with Toronto. Now, he'll be in pinstripes for at least one more year.

With Andújar returning from injury, and looking stronger than ever in a video that surfaced on Twitter recently, a competition for the starting spot at third base could be in order this spring.

Other than Judge and Paxton, the group of remaining arbitration-eligible Yanks is as follows: right-handers Chad Green, Tommy Kahnle, as well as left-hander Jordan Montgomery. Paxton and Kahnle are the only ones on that list not in their first year of eligibility -- Paxton is in his fourth while Kahnle is in his third.

Those eligible fall under the following criteria: a player with more than three years of service time in the Majors -- but less than six -- with no existing contract for next season.

If a deal isn't agreed upon prior to Fridays' deadline, which evidently may be the case for one or more members of New York's roster as that cutoff has expired, salary figures for the upcoming season will continue to be exchanged, with a hearing scheduled for later in the offseason.

Although the deadline has passed, more news will continue to trickle in over the next few hours and days. Big names such as Noah Syndergaard, Francisco Lindor, Kris Bryant and Mookie Betts all agreed to one-year deals Friday -- Betts' $27 million contract is the largest ever for a player in an arbitration-eligible season.

