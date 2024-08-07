Veteran Slugger Signs With AL East Rival After Failed Stint With Yankees
This veteran DH/infielder had a short-lived cameo with the New York Yankees, and has now been picked up by an AL East rival.
On Wednesday, J.D. Davis signed with the Baltimore Orioles, as MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post first reported. According to Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner, it will be a minor league contract.
Davis first signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Oakland Athletics in the winter, but was designated for assignment in late-June after just 39 games. Oakland dealt Davis and cash considerations to the Yankees on June 23 for minor league infielder Jordan Groshans.
The Yankees were dealing with a slew of position player injuries at the time, having lost first baseman Anthony Rizzo (arm fracture) and DH Giancarlo Stanton (left hamstring strain). New York was able to acquire versatile star slugger Jazz Chisholm Jr. at the trade deadline and Stanton returned from the IL on July 29, so there was no longer room for Davis on the roster.
In his brief stint in the Bronx, Davis appeared in only seven games. The 31-year-old went 2-for-19 (.105) at the plate, did not record a home run and tallied one RBI. The righty swinger never received a chance at regular playing time with the Yankees, which ultimately led to him being designated for assignment on July 28 before getting released on August 2.
It's unknown whether Davis will get an opportunity at the big-league level with Baltimore, but they too have had their fair share of injuries, as infielder Jordan Westburg recently fractured his arm and was placed on the IL on August 1.
Davis played for the New York Mets from 2019-2022 MLB trade deadline. He spent the past two seasons with the San Francisco Giants, where he was a serviceable hitter. However, 2024 has not gone his way and the Orioles will be his third team of the campaign.
The Yankees and Orioles are in a race for the AL East crown, and New York currently holds a half game lead in the division. Time will tell whether Davis will get a chance to make his mark against his old team.