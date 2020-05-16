Yankees Greats Wade Boggs and 'Doc' Gooden to 'Meet' With Fans in Virtual Question and Answer Session

In search of your Yankees baseball fix while stuck in quarantine? These two members of New York's 1996 World Series championship team have you covered.

Hall of Famer Wade Boggs and former Cy Young Award winner Dwight Gooden are participating in a live question and answer session through Wizard World Virtual Experiences, giving fans a unique opportunity to interact with all-time greats.

The event kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on Wizard World's Twitch channel, as well as on its Youtube and Facebook pages. Individual personal video chat, autograph and recorded video sessions will also be available for purchase.

Boggs explained to Inside The Pinstripes that Wizard World is a Comic-Con type source of entertainment that prior to now has typically hosted interactive sessions with figures from pop culture. With no baseball during the coronavirus-induced shutdown, what better time to dabble into a vast field of athletes – starting with two World Series champions.

"Normally fans can interact, take pictures, meet and greet, shake hands and, well, you know, now that we're thrusted into a virtual world, we had to start thinking out of the box a little bit" the 12-time All-Star explained, referencing countless in-person events he's been a part of in the past.

Adding Boggs and "Doc" Gooden to Wizard World's first-class lineup of programming may be uncharted territory, but this pair certainly has plenty to talk about during the live question and answer.

"We'll probably talk about the no-hitter that the Doc threw in '96," Boggs said, beginning to give a sneak peek of what's to come later in the weekend. "I mean, we're both from Tampa, so, you know, I knew of Doc when he was coming up, I faced him in the '86 World Series and then got to be a teammate of his."

Whether it's about their time together in pinstripes, Boggs' path to his induction into Cooperstown or Gooden's no-hitter, fans across the globe can submit their questions during the free 45-minute panel.

Asking about the current state of Major League Baseball is in play as well. Boggs was on the Yankees at the time of the notorious players strike of 1994, cutting the season short and suddenly eliminating New York's chances of winning a World Series. The third baseman – who resides in Tampa and commented on Rays' ace Blake Snell's controversial comments – explained he's hopeful big leaguers don't go through any sort of lock out due to "nasty negotiations."

"I've been through work stoppages and strikes and they're not fun," Boggs said. "They're not pretty, and it's a lot of uncertainty, so just be thankful for what you have."

What Boggs and Gooden both have are plenty of memories from their illustrious big-league careers and they're ready to take a walk down memory lane with some fans on Sunday.

Visit wizardworldvirtual.com for more information about Sunday's event.

