Hall of Famer Wade Boggs: 'Impossible' for Players to Stay Game Ready Amid Coronavirus Shutdown

Hall of Famer Wade Boggs is all too familiar with shortened seasons.

In 1994, Boggs and the Yankees got off to a scorching hot start. Through 113 games, New York had the best record in the American League and a 6 1/2 game lead in the AL East.

That was as far as the Yankees – or any team for that matter –would go in 1994, however, as a players strike suspended the season and eradicated the Bombers' pursuit of a World Series title.

Looking back on that fateful day in the summer of '94, when the season came to a screeching halt, Boggs has absolutely no doubts about what his club would have accomplished had the season continued. In fact, he called that Yankees unit, "the best team I've ever played on."

"It was probably a given that we were going to the World Series," Boggs said. "Barring any unforeseen bad luck, we would have probably won the World Series that year."

Save for the dominant start to the season, the same situation is presently in play for the Bombers. New York has a World Series caliber roster, but may not get a chance for contention in October due to unforeseen circumstances off the field.

The glaring difference between the two unprecedented situations is, of course, the source of the need for a truncated campaign. The novel coronavirus pandemic has kept Major League Baseball dormant for two-plus months while it was an impasse at the negotiation table that uprooted Boggs' championship run in '94.

"They've been pretty lucky," the 12-time All-Star explained, comparing present day conversations between MLB and the MLBPA to what went on during his career. "They've had collective bargaining agreements and figured it out and not really had any nasty negotiations. Basically that's all we had back in the 80s and mid-90s. That's all we had were bad, ugly negotiations between the Players Association and the ownership."

Negotiations have heated up recently between the league, owners and the players, perhaps reaching a boiling point earlier this week with comments made by Tampa Bay Rays' ace Blake Snell.

"He's getting buried here in Tampa with that," Boggs said on the situation in the city where he resides with his family. "That comment with people being out of work and furloughed and that kind of thing and he's talking about a pay cut."

He paused.

"You know, God forbid, they go on strike or get locked out. I've been through work stoppages and strikes and they're not fun. They're not pretty, and it's a lot of uncertainty, so just be thankful for what you have."

When the season was cut short in '94, Boggs was in the midst of his own tremendous season. The third baseman was hitting .342 while leading the Yankees in WAR (4.5). In 97 games, he played his way to MVP votes and was awarded with a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger for his performance at the hot corner – the only time he earned both pieces of hardware in one single season.

Boggs recalled staying in New York for a month after the last game of the season on August 11, waiting and wondering when he and his fellow big leaguers would be able to regain access to stadiums and facilities to work out. As it turns out, that delay would last through the spring.

Asked how players across the nation are staying in game shape, biding their time before baseball's return amid the coronavirus, Boggs said unequivocally, "it's impossible."

"Can't. It's impossible because you don't know when you're coming back," he described. "Right now there's so much uncertainty that the players have no idea when they're coming back. They say July, but you know, do you scrap the whole season and then come back fresh in next February and say okay let's go get 'em and just write off 2020 to something bad?

"Then when you come back and play 82 games, how are you going to deal with that? No fans in the stands and so it's sort of like sitting on your couch playing a Nintendo game."

Throughout his iconic career, sometimes it felt like Boggs himself was playing a video game. A seventh-round draft pick out of high school, Boggs ascended to stardom in a Red Sox uniform, spending 11 years in Boston. After a five-year stint in the Bronx, Boggs finished out his career at home in Tampa Bay, headlining the Devil Rays' roster in the franchise's inaugural season in 1998.

Boggs was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005 and currently sits 30th all-time in hits with 3,010.

Boggs as he was introduced in Cooperstown at the 2019 National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

All in all, after two decades of baseball, those Yankees years were simply unforgettable. With no baseball during the coronavirus-induced shutdown, Boggs is giving fans a chance to look back at his time in pinstripes virtually by his side.

The legendary third baseman and his former teammate – from the '96 championship team – Dwight Gooden will participate in a free live video chat on Sunday, May 17 at 1 p.m. ET. Through Wizard World Virtual Experiences, you can join in on the question and answer event, or participate in individual personal video chat, autograph and recorded video sessions later in the afternoon.

In the meantime, Boggs can't help but reminisce back to winning his lone World Series ring in 1996, proudly playing for the team that catalyzed what he referred to as "the Jeter run."

"When you have a nucleus together for that long with Bernie and Posada and Jeter and Pettitte and [Mariano]. Then have a supporting cast around them – [Paul] O'Neill and Tino [Martinez] – and you know you're gonna do well. It was a young core of really good talent and coincidentally they wound up winning four World Series during that stretch."

