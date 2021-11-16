What Luis Rojas Brings to the Yankees' Coaching Staff

After two years managing the Mets, Luis Rojas was hired as the Yankees third base coach on Monday.

The Yankees hired a familiar face to become their next third base coach on Monday in ex-Mets manager Luis Rojas.

The Mets declined to pick up Rojas’ option following the season due to back-to-back losing campaigns in Queens, which led to the team’s decision to move on from him as their skipper.

However, the 40-year-old dealt with a slew of injuries and underperforming hitters on his roster, which resulted in a late-season collapse in 2021. The Mets held onto first place in the NL East for 103 days before taking a nosedive after the trade deadline to finish in third with a 77-85 record.

Not to mention, Rojas also lost his ace starting pitcher Jacob deGrom to an elbow injury, which knocked him out for the season after his start on July 7.

Although things didn’t necessarily work out during his time as manager of the Mets, Rojas is seen as a rising star in the big-league coaching world. He did not deserve all of the blame with the Mets, and the team felt so highly of him that they offered him a lesser position to remain within the organization.

Rojas spent 16 years in the Mets’ organization, serving in a multitude of coaching and development roles at both the minor league and major league levels.

Now, he will join Aaron Boone’s staff in the Bronx, where he will be able to continue to develop as a major-league coach before getting another offer to manage somewhere down the line.

Rojas comes from baseball royalty, as he is the son of legendary player and manager Felipe Alou, and the half brother of former big-leaguer Moises Alou.

I had the privilege of getting know Rojas during my time on the Mets’ beat last season. Not only did he show great poise and composure with the media during some tough times, he is a very even-keel individual who has a great reputation for interacting with his players.

Based off the job he did with the Mets, along with his advanced knowledge of the game, Rojas should get another shot as a manager in the future. But for now, he will land in a decent spot with the Yankees, where he can continue to grow and be a sound voice in the clubhouse.

