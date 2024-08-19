When Should You Expect Yankees' Top Prospect to Return to MLB?
The New York Yankees called up their No. 1 prospect for the first time this season on Sunday to play in the Little League Classic in Williamsport, P.A. - but his stay in the big-leagues was short-lived.
Outfielder Jasson Dominguez served as the 27th man since the Yankees' latest contest was one of the league's special events. However, the 21-year-old struggled at the plate going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, two of which came against Detroit Tigers superstar ace lefty Tarik Skubal.
Dominguez also double-clutched a throw home in the 10th inning amid the Tigers' 3-2 walk-off win in extra innings.
The switch-hitter batted fifth in the Yankees' lineup and started in left field. He was sent back down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after the loss, which was the plan all along.
When asked why the Yankees decided to call-up Dominguez for just one game, SNY baseball insider Andy Martino told Foul Territory that he believes the team wanted to promote the player with the highest ceiling, who could give them the best shot at winning on Sunday.
With Dominguez optioned back down to the minors for the time being, Martino says he expects to see the promising outfielder back with the Yankees in September.
Next month, all MLB rosters will expand from 26 to 28 players. It would make sense for the Yankees to give Dominguez a shot in September so he can increase his big-league experience after missing so much time due to Tommy John surgery last year and an oblique strain suffered in June.
Although Dominguez could potentially help the Yankees capture the AL East title over the Baltimore Orioles in the season's final month, he won't be eligible for their postseason roster unless he is promoted before the August 31 deadline. The latter doesn't appear to be likely at this point.