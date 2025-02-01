Which Free Agent Infielders Are Still Available for the Yankees?
In recent days, two potential free-agent fits for the New York Yankees came off the board, leaving the team still searching for a solution to replace Gleyber Torres as spring training nears.
On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Rays signed versatile Gold Glove infielder Ha-Seong Kim to a two-year, $29 million deal with an opt-out after the first season. The following day, the Seattle Mariners re-signed Jorge Polanco—whom the Yankees had been linked to earlier this offseason—to a one-year deal worth $7.75 million in guaranteed money.
That leaves the Yankees with limited options in a free-agent class that was already thin on infielders. Returning trade deadline acquisition Jazz Chisholm Jr. offers flexibility, able to play either second or third base, which could open up additional possibilities.
But without adding an infielder soon, the Yankees' top internal candidates include utility man Oswaldo Cabrera (.661 OPS in 109 games last season), DJ LeMahieu (.527 OPS in 67 games), and former top prospect Oswald Peraza, who is out of minor league options.
ESPN’s Jorge Castillo ruled out the possibility of the Yankees signing Alex Bregman or trading for Nolan Arenado in an article published Thursday, though he did emphasize that adding an infielder remains on the Yankees’ to-do list. Here is a look at some of the remaining options on the open market entering February:
Nicky Lopez
Lopez, 30 in March, played 124 games with the Chicago White Sox in 2024, during the team's record-setting 41-121 season. Prior to that, he spent most of his career with the Kansas City Royals before being traded to the Atlanta Braves at the 2023 trade deadline.
Though not known for his bat (career .248/.312/.314), Lopez could boost the Yankees' defense—a major concern for them last postseason. A two-time Gold Glove nominee, Lopez can play second, short, or third base.
According to Statcast, Lopez has accumulated +34 Outs Above Average (OAA) at shortstop, +20 OAA at second base, and +7 OAA at third base, albeit over a smaller sample size (387 innings). Overall, he ranked in the 88th percentile for defensive value last season.
Whit Merrifield
Merrifield, 36, may no longer be the hitter who slashed .284/.330/.420 and earned three All-Star selections during his first eight seasons, but he offers two things the Yankees lack—leadoff ability and speed.
In 743 games batting leadoff, Merrifield has a .325 on-base percentage (OBP), higher than any of the Yankees’ top internal candidates: Anthony Volpe (.288), Jazz Chisholm Jr. (.304), and Cody Bellinger (.188). Rookie outfielder Jasson Domínguez could also be an option, though he has had just one career leadoff appearance in the majors.
Despite his age, Merrifield ranked in the 90th percentile for sprint speed and stole 17 bases in 95 games last season. Though he posted a career-worst .222/.311/.314 line, his numbers improved after the Braves picked him up following his release from the Philadelphia Phillies.
Defensively, Merrifield is most comfortable at second base or the outfield, though he also played a career-high 86.1 innings at third base in 2024. He finished with -7 defensive runs saved (DRS) at second, zero DRS at third, and -3 OAA overall.
Brendan Rodgers
Rodgers, 28, was drafted third overall in 2015 by the Colorado Rockies, where he spent his first six big-league seasons before being non-tendered this past November.
In 2024, Rodgers hit .267/.314/.407 with 13 home runs and 54 RBI in 539 plate appearances. His production was consistent with previous years, though he led MLB with a 56.1% ground ball rate last season.
Defensively, Rodgers has primarily played second base, but he has yet to appear at third in the big leagues. He earned a Gold Glove in 2022 and owns career marks of 12 DRS and -5 OAA.
Jose Iglesias
Iglesias, 35, was a key contributor to the New York Mets’ surprising run in 2024. His hit song "OMG" became the team’s anthem as they overcame a 22-33 start to make it to the NLCS, where they pushed the Los Angeles Dodgers to six games.
The versatile infielder played 85 games for the Mets after being called up in May, batting .337/.381/.448 with four home runs and 26 RBI. Iglesias finished the regular season on a 22-game hitting streak and played an important role in the postseason.
Defensively, Iglesias posted +2 OAA in 2024. He appeared in 61 games at second base, 36 games at third, and six games at shortstop.
Paul DeJong
DeJong, 31, is another player the Yankees have been linked to this offseason.
The former All-Star shortstop bounced around MLB in 2023 and 2024, playing for four different teams. In 139 games last season, he hit .227/.276/.427 with 24 home runs, 56 RBI, and a 32.4% strikeout rate.
Defensively, DeJong struggled at shortstop (-9 DRS in 2024) but performed better at third base, posting +1 DRS in 328.1 innings.
Yoán Moncada
Moncada, 29, played just 12 games in 2024 due to a left adductor strain suffered in April. Although activated from the injured list in September, the White Sox limited his playing time, opting to give younger players opportunities in the midst of a historic losing season.
A former top prospect, Moncada nearly signed with the Yankees as an international free agent in 2015. He has battled injuries and inconsistency throughout his career but had a standout 2019, when he slashed .315/.367/.548 with 25 home runs, 79 RBI, and a 5.2 bWAR, prompting the White Sox to extend him for five years and $70 million.
Defensively, Moncada has posted a career .963 fielding percentage, playing 526 games at third base and 203 games at second. The Yankees reportedly monitored him earlier this winter.
Kiké Hernández
Hernández, 33, has played every position except catcher in his 11-year big-league career. His versatility is valuable to any team, but his 304 games at second base (17 DRS) and 116 games at third base (2 DRS) are of particular interest to the Yankees.
The 2024 season was a tale of two halves for Hernández. He struggled early, hitting just .191/.258/.299 with five home runs and 15 RBI in 71 games. However, after discovering astigmatism in his right eye, he switched to glasses and hit .274/.304/.458 with seven home runs and 27 RBI over his final 55 games.
Last February, Hernández revealed on Foul Territory that his free-agent decision came down to the Yankees and Dodgers. His familiarity with L.A. led him to stay, and he celebrated his second World Series title in Dodger Blue at Yankee Stadium. It is unclear whether the Yankees still have interest a year later, but Hernández could fill their needs at either spot while also bringing postseason pedigree to the table.
