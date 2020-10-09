Yankees' Legend, Hall of Famer Whitey Ford Dies at 91

Hall of Famer Edward Charles "Whitey" Ford has died, the Yankees announced on Friday. He was 91.

Ford, a six-time World Series champion and 10-time All-Star, isn't just one of the best left-handed pitchers in baseball history, but arguably the best hurler to ever don a New York Yankees uniform.

Across 16 seasons in the Majors, all with his hometown team, Ford won 236 of his 438 games started, pitching a total of 3,170 1/3 innings with 45 shutouts along the way. Each of those figures remain tops in Yankees franchise history to this day.

He posted a career ERA of 2.75, compiling 1,956 strikeouts to go along with two ERA titles.

Ford won the American League Cy Young in 1961, arguably the best season of his career. En route to a Yankees title, the southpaw went 25-4 with 283 innings pitched across 39 starts to lead all of baseball. He went on to win the World Series MVP in '61, tossing 14 shutout innings across two starts against the Cincinnati Reds.

“Today all of Major League Baseball mourns the loss of Whitey Ford, a New York City native who became a legend for his hometown team," Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement from MLB. "Whitey earned his status as the ace of some of the most memorable teams in our sport’s rich history. Beyond the Chairman of the Board’s excellence on the mound, he was a distinguished ambassador for our National Pastime throughout his life. I extend my deepest condolences to Whitey’s family, his friends and admirers throughout our game, and all fans of the Yankees.”

