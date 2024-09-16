Who Are The Yankees' Top Prospects?
With the promotion of Jasson Dominguez in September, the New York Yankees will likely have a new top prospect for 2025.
New York's farm system has seen a bit of regression in regards to their top prospects this season, with a combination of injuries and underperformance hurting their stock. However, the Yankees have still been renowned for the overall depth of their minor league teams, which have featured intriguing young players across all levels of play.
This trend is expected to continue, as the Bronx Bombers should have various new faces for 2025; in addition to Dominguez, players such as Ben Rice and Will Warren should be making their returns to the majors, while others like Spencer Jones and Chase Hampton should make their big league debuts. Beyond those players, there is a new crop of prospects emerging in the lower levels of the farm system.
Some of these new names to watch came up on Bleacher Report's list of every team's top prospect at each of the five minor league levels. While Triple-A and Double-A featured two players that should be MLB ready in the near future - Yoendrys Gomez for Triple-A and Jones for Double-A, respectively - the other three levels showcased players who all have their expected debuts in 2027.
For the High-A Hudson Valley Renegades, New York's top prospect is shortstop George Lombard Jr., their first-round draft pick in 2023. Currently ranked as the team's No. 3 prospect on MLB.com (behind only Dominguez and Jones), the 19-year-old was called up from Single-A to High-A and endured some growing pains in his first full season in the minors; across both levels, he's hit .231/.338/.334 with 25 doubles, five home runs, and 39 stolen bases. However, Lombard has demonstrated good plate discipline with 61 walks, and has only been caught stealing eight times for an 83% stolen base success rate.
With the Single-A Tampa Tarpons, the Yankees' top prospect is shortstop Roderick Arias, who is their No 4. ranked prospect and has been with the organization since 2022; he was given the "Prospect Spotlight" in BR's article.
"Arias has held his own as a teenager in the Florida State League, hitting .233/.335/.393 with 21 doubles, 13 home runs, 74 RBI and 37 steals in 124 games," BR's Joel Reuter wrote. "It was a step backward from his rookie-ball production, but he has all the tools to be a consensus Top 50 prospect in the not-too-distant future."
Finally, the top prospect for the Rookie-Ball FCL Yankees is starting pitcher Ben Hess, who was selected out of Alabama in the 2024 MLB Draft. The righty has yet to begin his minor league career and logged a 5.80 ERA in his senior year, but the Bronx Bombers drafted him in the first round for his nasty stuff; this includes a mid-to-high 90s fastball and an excellent swing-and-miss curveball.
It is worth mentioning that prospects are never a sure thing, nor is it a guarantee that any of these prospects will be with the Yankees; the team is no stranger to parting ways with highly-regarded future stars in blockbuster deals.
But for the time being, these three prospects will headline another future core for the Bronx Bombers, as their current stash of prospects graduate to the big leagues.