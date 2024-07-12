Who Is The Yankees' Best Infield Option at the Trade Deadline?
The New York Yankees have a crucial trade deadline ahead of them.
Despite the team's lengthy slide over the past month, the Bronx Bombers are still on pace to make the postseason and are within striking distance to wrestle the AL East away from the Baltimore Orioles. With Aaron Judge and Juan Soto delivering MVP-caliber seasons, along with the latter becoming a free agent at the end of the year, it is imperative for the Yankees to capitalize on their all-in year and win their first World Series in 15 years.
There are many areas for New York to improve, such as the bullpen, infield, and possibly the starting rotation, and beat reporter Chris Kirschner acknowledged plenty of each. Over on The Athletic, Kirschner created a list of ten possible trade candidates for the Yankees to pursue; this ranges from positions of need to pure upgrades, as well as free agents to be and players with several years of control.
Ultimately, the two highest-ranked players according to Kirschner are both infielders: second baseman Jonathan India of the Cincinnati Reds, and third baseman Matt Chapman of the San Francisco Giants. The two highest relievers are Kirby Yates of the Texas Rangers and Tanner Scott of the Miami Marlins, both of whom will be free agents at the end of the season. With India and Chapman being position players, they have higher value by default. But which would be better?
India has played second base throughout his major league career, but he has positional versatility at third base or left field; this allows Gleyber Torres, DJ LeMahieu, and possibly Alex Verdugo to get a day off once in a while. India has also demonstrated a very complete playstyle with capable speed and power, along with fantastic plate discipline that would make him a dream leadoff hitter with Soto and Judge behind him.
As for Chapman, he is universally renowned for being one of the best defensive third basemen of his generation, rivaling Nolan Arenado; meanwhile, his above-average offensive capabilities make him a legitimate option in the middle or bottom third of the lineup. He's hit 13 homers in 91 games this year, and has been remarkably durable; excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Chapman has played in at least 140 games every year since 2018. The Yankees are in desperate need of serviceable third base play, and they'd be getting much more than that with Chapman.
The price tags for each player will vary greatly due to their contract circumstances. India has three more years of control before hitting free agency, which would require a significant haul of prospects for the Reds to consider trading him; on the other hand, Chapman will be a free agent after the season, which would make him a rental but gives him a lower prospect price.
Ultimately, the Yankees should seriously consider both players, but the optimal move at the deadline would be a blockbuster trade for India; in Chapman's case, the Bronx Bombers can pursue him in free agency and acquire him long-term, instead of getting him as a rental.
There's no guarantee that the Reds or Giants deal either player, as they both sit just three games out of the third Wild Card spot in the National League. But if either team falls out of the race before July 30, then the Yankees should immediately call them for a trade that could be the final piece of their championship puzzle.